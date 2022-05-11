Diamondbacks host the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (13-17, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-1, 1.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -118, Marlins -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they face the Miami Marlins.

Arizona has a 9-8 record in home games and a 17-14 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 33 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

Miami has a 13-17 record overall and a 6-7 record in home games. The Marlins rank seventh in the NL with 27 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Diamondbacks are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho leads Arizona with six home runs while slugging .490. Jordan Luplow is 5-for-25 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has six doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Aguilar is 12-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .233 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins: 1-9, .228 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Marlins: Richard Bleier: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .