Good morning. It’s quite hard to visualise a number like 646 gigatons. That’s the amount of CO2 emissions which will be produced by 195 major fossil fuel projects currently in the works, and I can tell you that it’s about the same weight as 627bn Volkswagen Polos or 3,230bn Shetland ponies, but that probably isn’t a lot of help.

