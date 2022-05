HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that on Friday the Office of Attorney General has filed a motion in court to prevent 1843 LLC, Gregory J. Stefan Sr., Gregory J. Stefan Jr., and Gerard Stefan from doing business related to headstones and memorials until their pending case is resolved. Stefan Sr. was initially sued by the Office in 2015 as the sole operator of Lifestone by Stefan, LLC and Stefan Memorials, Inc. Stefan Sr. and his sons later moved their family business to a new company, 1843 LLC. In 2021, the Office filed suit again, this time against Stefan Sr. and his two sons.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO