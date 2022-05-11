ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Tangipahoa Parish Council appoints new board member Hood Memorial Hospital

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tangipahoa Parish Council has appointed John “Tree” Smith, of Amite, to the Board of Commissioners for Hood Memorial Hospital. The commission also is known...

Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
Roads open after heavy rainfall forces closures in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office says all roadways have reopened. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of closed roadways due to heavy rainfall. The sheriff’s office says the following roads are closed:. Clay St. at Church...
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records

Former Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Malfeasance, Injuring Public Records. Louisiana – On May 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office (RRPSO) requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office (LSP/BFO) to investigate an allegation that an on-duty deputy was involved in a hit-and-run crash while driving a marked RRPSO patrol unit. The accident happened on US Highway 71 near the intersection with US Highway 84. Melvin Reliford, 29, of Coushatta, was identified as the deputy.
Mississippi business owner to plead guilty of lying, misusing COVID-19 relief funds meant for employees for purchase of home, other personal items instead

A Mississippi man is set to plead guilty Monday to defrauding the government by misusing more than $6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. Christopher Paul Lick, 46, of Starkville initially pleaded not guilty in federal court after he was indicted in 2021 on 16 charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.
Dire need for foster parents in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – There’s a dire need for foster parents in Louisiana, especially in the greater Baton Rouge area. The National Youth Advocate Program says more than 3-thousand children across the state are in need of a home. For more information about becoming a foster parents,...
REPORT: Multiple children treated at Baton Rouge school

Multiple children were treated after students reportedly ingested an unknown substance at a charter school on Friday, WBRZ is reporting. Authorities said they were called to Democracy Prep on Prescott Road around 1 p.m. Friday, WBRZ reports. According to its website, the school teaches children in grades K through 8.
