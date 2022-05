BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pest experts say Louisiana’s hot and humid climate invites swarms of termites — especially during this time of the year. Formosan subterranean termites are more likely to swarm in Louisiana during the nighttime in late spring, according to Orkin. The pest control company says the yearly cost to control and repair damages caused by termites in New Orleans is around $300 million. The problem had gotten so bad that the USDA created a program in 1998 dedicated to reducing termite swarms in the French Quarter.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO