One person injured in shooting on Clinkscales Road early Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

UPDATE: The Columbia Police Department is still investigating as of 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, as the department has now confirmed the man who was shot, has been released from the hospital.

Officers were joined by Columbia's Crime Scene Investigation van to take pictures of the scene, as officers confirmed they were also executing a search warrant in relation to the shooting.

CPD could be seen taking photographs inside one home on Clinkscales, as officers brought out bags of evidence.

ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department confirmed one person suffered unknown injuries after being shot early Wednesday morning on Clinkscales Road.

ABC 17 News crews arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning to find a home in the 500 block of Clinkscales Road roped off with CPD crime scene tape. Officers could also be seen searching the area with flashlights.

The department confirmed officers found one person shot after responding to the shots fired call shortly after midnight.

CPD said everyone involved in the shooting was cooperative. Officials said they were talking to two people in connection with the shots fired incident. It is unknown if they are suspects in the case.

Police did not release any suspect information but said they do not believe the public is in any danger.

Officers at the scene said they did not find any damage or additional injuries from the shooting.

