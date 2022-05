Serial killer Levi Bellfield is engaged and has requested a prison wedding, the Ministry of Justice has confirmed.Bellfield has applied for permission to marry a woman while he is serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and Milly Dowler.Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told The Sun newspaper, which first reported the news, that the proposed prison nuptials “beggars belief”.He added: “Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his.”The Sun said he is engaged to a female visitor and got down on one knee to propose in front...

