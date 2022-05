Library branch supervisor Mary Ann Kempa describes the changes made to the Cleveland Township location. Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library staff on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Cleveland branch now that renovations are officially complete.

The Cleveland Township location was one of the first to be reopened, along with Dunlap, after all four branches were closed for renovations starting in January 2021. The arrival of the last pieces of furniture after weeks of delay made the overhaul complete.