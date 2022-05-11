1 taken to hospital after reports of stabbing in Dayton

Stock photo of crime scene tape. - (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after crews responded to a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

A sergeant with Montgomery County dispatch said that crews were called to a stabbing at the 5000 block of Embassy Place in Dayton around 2:05 a.m.

Dispatch said one person was taken to an area hospital, but their condition was not released.

Dispatch records noted a possible burglary that took place, but more information about the burglary was not available.

We are working to learn the condition of the person injured and if any suspects are in custody.

We will update this story as we learn more.

