Blues bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Wild

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -114, Wild -106; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Blues lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 5-2. Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals in the victory.

St. Louis has gone 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Blues have given up 239 goals while scoring 309 for a +70 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 53-22-7 overall and 11-9-3 against the Central Division. The Wild have allowed 249 goals while scoring 305 for a +56 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 20 goals and 56 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has scored eight goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

Wild: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning advance with Game 7 road win over Leafs

TORONTO — When the Lightning acquired forward Nick Paul at the trade deadline, general manager Julien BriseBois said his game was made for the playoffs. And with the Lightning’s season on the line, it was Paul — one of just two players in the Tampa Bay lineup playing in his first postseason — who was the difference in sending the reigning back-to-back Stanley Cup champions on to the second round.
Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals romp to 15-6 win over Giants

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols had an absolute blast. And not at the plate this time, either. The longtime slugger made his first career pitching appearance Sunday night, closing out a 15-6 blowout for the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants that gave Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina the major league record for wins by a starting battery.
