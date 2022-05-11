Calgary and Dallas tied 2-2 heading into game 5

Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -223, Stars +180; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Calgary Flames for game five of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 4-1 in the previous meeting.

Calgary has a 50-21-11 record overall and a 23-9-7 record on its home ice. The Flames rank 10th in NHL play with 313 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

Dallas is 19-18-2 in road games and 46-30-6 overall. The Stars have gone 22-6-3 in games decided by a goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm has 42 goals and 40 assists for the Flames. Dillon Dube has four goals over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 41 goals and 38 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.