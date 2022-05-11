Herro and the Heat try to clinch series against Philadelphia

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -2.5; over/under is 207.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Heat lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the series over the Philadelphia 76ers in game six of the Eastern Conference second round. The Heat beat the 76ers 120-85 in the last meeting. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 17 points.

The 76ers have gone 32-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia scores 109.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Heat have gone 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami leads the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 37.9% as a team from downtown this season. Victor Oladipo paces the team shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid is scoring 30.6 points per game with 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Duncan Robinson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, while averaging 10.9 points. Butler is averaging 28.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: 76ers: None listed.

Heat: Kyle Lowry: out (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.