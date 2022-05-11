ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Carolina looks to clinch series win against Boston

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Carolina Hurricanes (54-20-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (51-26-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -127, Hurricanes +106; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Boston Bruins in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 5-1. Seth Jarvis scored two goals in the win.

Boston has a 51-26-5 record overall and a 22-14-2 record on its home ice. The Bruins are eighth in league play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Carolina has a 22-12-4 record on the road and a 54-20-8 record overall. The Hurricanes have a +77 scoring differential, with 277 total goals scored and 200 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 40 goals and 37 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has 37 goals and 44 assists for the Hurricanes. Jarvis has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Jakub Zboril: out (lower body), Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower-body), Frederik Andersen: day to day (undisclosed), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

