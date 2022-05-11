Toronto tries to clinch over Tampa Bay in game 6

Toronto Maple Leafs (54-21-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -125, Maple Leafs +104; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Maple Leafs lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Tampa Bay Lightning in game six. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the previous meeting 4-3.

Tampa Bay is 51-23-8 overall and 13-8-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have a 19-8-3 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Toronto has gone 54-21-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs are 17-3-5 in games decided by a single goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov has 25 goals and 44 assists for the Lightning. Steven Stamkos has 10 goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 60 goals and 46 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 6.4 penalties and 21.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.