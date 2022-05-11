ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Ford Sells 8M Shares Of Rivian At A Discount

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXv2f_0fZypHiH00

Ford Motor Co F said on Tuesday it sold 8 million shares in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN, estimated to be $214.4 million, at a discount.

What Happened: Ford still owns 93.9 million shares in the Irvine, California-based electric-car maker.

Ford sold the shares after the post-IPO lockup period for Rivian ended on Sunday. The legacy automaker had picked a stake in Rivian prior to its going public last year.

Besides Ford, Rivian is backed by e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM plans to sell between 13 million and 15 million shares in Rivian, CNBC reported on Sunday.

Why It Matters: Rivian’s market cap has slipped to $20.5 billion after touching $100 billion in November.

The high-profile EV startup had fallen short of its target of making 1,200 electric vehicles in 2021 and managed to produce just 1,015 vehicles and delivered 920.

Last month, Rivian said it was on track to make 25,000 electric vehicles this year. It is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 0.15% lower at $13.35 on Tuesday, while Rivian's closed flat at $22.8.

Photo courtesy: Rivian

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ford Motor Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor. Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 21 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends To Not Sell This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said American Airlines Group Inc AAL had a good quarter. However, he believes United Airlines Holdings, Inc’s UAL quarter was even better. When asked about OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX, Cramer said "There’s not enough there at that company." The "Mad...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $63M Of 2 Stocks

Although US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Irvine, CA
Cars
Irvine, CA
Business
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Cars
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Ford, General Motors, Tapestry and more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Ford (F), General Motors (GM) – Ford fell 2.8% in premarket trading while GM slid 3.4% after Wells Fargo double-downgraded both stocks to "underweight" from "overweight." Wells Fargo said 2022 could represent a profit peak for legacy automakers, with the shift toward electric vehicles eroding profits in the years ahead.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Makes a Promise That Tesla May Not Like

The tide is high, but Herbert Diess is holding on. The Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report CEO admitted that arch-rival Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report came on stronger than expected, but he still believes that the maker of the iconic Beetle can pull ahead of Elon Musk & Co. and become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025...maybe.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Warren Buffett Beats the Market Rout Again

Billionaire Warren Buffet is one of two people in the top ten richest people in the world who has seen his net worth rise since January, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report, is ranked number...
STOCKS
protocol.com

A group of California investors say Coinbase cost them 'untold millions'

On November 17, the price of gyen, a crypto stablecoin, briefly spiked to $0.0234. The next day, the price fell back down to about $0.0087, approximately the worth of one Japanese yen — the fiat currency the stablecoin was supposed to be pegged to. Then, on November 19, Coinbase froze trading, citing a “technical glitch.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Vehicles#Ford Motor Co F#Amazon Com Inc Amzn#Jpmorgan Chase Co Jpm#Cnbc#Ev
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought On the Dip

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. When an asset or index declines in value...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen CEO Has Bad News About Future EVs

Earlier this week, Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess spoke at the Financial Times' Future of the Car summit. Fittingly Diess spoke about EVs like the ID. Buzz and ID. 4. He also set out some plans for the Volkswagen Group as a whole. The massive auto conglomerate has high-end brands like Porsche, Bugatti, and Lamborghini under its umbrella. Those plans mean that around 8% of the VW Group's sales are set to be electric this year, with 25% of sales set to be electric by 2025.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Coinbase Brings Another Cryptocurrency Risk to Light

A precipitous plunge in Coinbase Global (COIN, $72.99) stock is suddenly more than just a concern to current shareholders. That's because the cryptocurrency exchange operator just warned its users that, in the event of a bankruptcy, the company might just hold on to their digital assets. Typically, the most important...
STOCKS
CNBC

Thursday, May 12, 2022: Cramer's take on Disney and his megacap tech picks

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks sold more Boeing and are investing in companies with higher dividend yields and stock buybacks. They break down Disney's conference calls and say you should buy more of the stock right now. They like Apple at this price for scooping up more shares and think Ford's downgrades weren't justified. Finally they power rank the 'FANG' names.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

A tech stock bubble just like 2000 has burst, longtime tech CEO says

Longtime tech exec Patrick Spence knows a market cycle when he sees it. And what he sees right now in the form of plunging values for tech stocks is something reminiscent of the tech bubble of 2000, when he was running point as a marketing whiz at Blackberry. "I do...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
42K+
Followers
132K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy