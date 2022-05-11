ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Allianz sets aside additional 1.9 billion euros for fund debacle

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Allianz said on Wednesday that it would set aside an additional 1.9 billion euros ($2.00 billion) as it braces for the outcome of U.S. regulatory investigations into a multibillion-dollar trading debacle at its funds arm. ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies largely subdued, China's yuan dips

May 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 128.850 129.19 +0.26 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3925 -0.16 Taiwan dlr 29.793 29.807 +0.05 Korean won 1280.700 1284.2 +0.27 Peso 52.440 52.37 -0.13 Rupee 77.450 77.45 0.00 Yuan 6.795 6.79 -0.07 Change so far in 2022 Currency Latest bid End 2021 Pct Move Japan yen 128.850 115.08 -10.69 Sing dlr 1.395 1.3490 -3.28 Taiwan dlr 29.793 27.676 -7.11 Korean won 1280.700 1188.60 -7.19 Baht 34.760 33.39 -3.94 Peso 52.440 50.99 -2.77 Rupiah 14610.000 14250 -2.46 Rupee 77.450 74.33 -4.03 Ringgit 4.396 4.1640 -5.28 Yuan 6.795 6.3550 -6.47 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allianz
Reuters

Oil prices drop on profit-taking, supply fears linger

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday, giving up earlier gains as investors took profits after a surge in the previous session, but global supply fears loomed with the European Union preparing to phase in a ban on imports from Russia. Brent crude futures were down 64...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices up from 3-month lows as dollar surge slows

May 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday rose above the more-than-three-month low level hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar outweighed pressure from higher U.S. Treasury yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,815.69 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,812.20. * Gold fell more than 1% on Friday to its lowest since Feb. 4, and marked its fourth straight weekly decline. * The dollar steadied on Monday after a fall in the previous session, but the greenback still recorded a sixth straight weekly gain last week on global economic growth concerns. * A strong dollar makes rival safe-haven gold less attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were up for a second straight session, limiting demand for non-interest bearing gold. * Inflation will need to move lower for "several months" before Fed officials can safely conclude it has peaked, Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester said Friday, adding she would be ready to consider faster rates hike by the September Fed meeting if the data do not show improvement. * Although seen as an inflation hedge, bullion is sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and bond yields, which raise the opportunity cost of holding it. * U.S. consumer sentiment slumped to its lowest level in nearly 11 years in early May as worries about inflation persisted, but household spending remains underpinned by a strong labour market and massive savings, which should keep the economy expanding. * Spot silver was up 0.5% at $21.17 per ounce, platinum gained 1.3% to $950.84, and palladium rose 0.7% to $1,957.88. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Asia stocks try to bounce, China data a risk

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets were attempting a rare rally on Monday after Wall Street managed a bounce from deep lows, though investors were also braced for bad news from Chinese economic data due later in the session. Forecasts are for a fall of 6.1% in China’s annual retail...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's yuan extends declines to new 19-mth low, set for 6th weekly drop

SHANGHAI, May 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased further, touching a more than 19-month low against the dollar on Friday and breaching a key threshold, and looked set for the sixth straight weekly losses. The Chinese currency has lost more than 6% against a strengthening dollar over the past four weeks, a sudden, deep plunge for the yuan, which has long been tightly managed and usually moves within thin ranges. "We feel the Chinese authorities are comfortable in letting the CNY weakening further, so long as the depreciation remains orderly," said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered. "FX policy appears to be one of the options to alleviate growth pressure, via alleviating exports pressure." Liu noted that China is facing increasingly downward growth pressure, and sees little room to alter its zero-COVID policy, while domestic monetary policy easing is constrained by a hawkish Federal Reserve. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a fresh low of 6.7898 per dollar, 606 pips or 0.9% weaker than the previous fix, 6.7292, but 57 pips firmer than Reuters' estimate of 6.7955. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.7900 per dollar, and quickly weakened past 6.8 to a low of 6.8150, the softest level since Sept. 30, 2020. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.7925, 53 pips weaker than the previous late-session close. Currency traders said absence of discomfort among the authorities over the recent yuan weakness, other than firmer-than-expected midpoint settings, have encouraged some investors to test new lows in the currency. "While likely related to portfolio outflows, the move is getting compounded by the PBOC's hands-off stance, which is adding to the local USD buying frenzy," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. The rapid losses in the yuan also dragged down its value against major trading partner, with the CFETS yuan basket index falling to 100.8, the lowest level since November 2021, and down 1.63% this year, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ, said the authorities might want to nudge the yuan's basket index to a more comfortable level, in a bid to protect China's export competitiveness. "My feeling is that the goal is to cap the basket index below 98," Xing said, noting the index had usually hovered in a range of 92 to 98 in the last few years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 104.64 from the previous close of 104.851, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8108 per dollar. The yuan market at 0330 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.7898 6.7292 -0.89% Spot yuan 6.7925 6.7872 -0.08% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD -6.44% Spot change since 2005 21.85% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 100.39 100.32 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 104.64 104.851 -0.2 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.8108 -0.27% * Offshore 6.839 -0.72% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith)
ECONOMY
Reuters

China property shares in Hong Kong climb on latest easing of mortgage rules

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland properties Index rose nearly 4% on Monday after China further eased the mortgage loan rate guidance. Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another attempt to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Egypt outlines broad plan to sell state assets

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt outlined on Sunday a wide array of state assets that it will offer to private investors, part of a government plan to fully withdraw from certain sectors of the economy as it seeks to attract $40 billion in investment over the next four years.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy