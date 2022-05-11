ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France

On This Day: IBM's Deep Blue defeats Garry Kasparov in rematch

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUN3C_0fZynZrB00

May 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1858, Minnesota joined the United States as the 32nd state.

In 1862, the Confederate navy destroyed its iron-clad vessel Merrimac to prevent it from falling into the hands of advancing Union forces.

In 1910, Glacier National Park in Montana was created by an act of Congress.

In 1924, Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler merged their companies, forming Mercedes-Benz.

In 1928, the first regularly scheduled television programs were begun by station WGY in Schenectady, N.Y.

In 1963, bombings in Birmingham, Ala., against non-violent Civil Rights campaigners triggered a crisis which led to the involvement of federal troops.

In 1987, Emmanuel Vitria died in Marseilles in southern France at age 67, 18 years after receiving a transplanted human heart. He was the longest-surviving heart transplant patient at that time.

In 1996, a ValuJet airliner crashed in the Florida Everglades, killing 110 people.

In 1997, IBM's Deep Blue defeated Garry Kasparov in a six-game rematch in New York. It was the second time the computer beat the world chess champion.

In 2009, Gen. David McKiernan, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, was fired and replaced by Lt. Gen. Stanley McChrystal. McChrystal resigned a year later following a damning article in Rolling Stone.

In 2018, an Australian man carried out a murder-suicide, killing himself, his wife, their daughter, and their four grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

On This Day: Women's Auxiliary Army Corps established

In 1643, King Louis XIV, who would be known as "The Sun King," became ruler of France at the age of 4. In 1796, Dr. Edward Jenner, a rural England physician, tested his smallpox vaccine. It was a success. In 1804, one year after the United States doubled its territory...
NFL
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Benz
Person
Garry Kasparov
Person
Gottlieb Daimler
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, May 14, 2022

Today is Saturday, May 14, the 134th day of 2022 with 231 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and Venus. Evening stars are Mercury and Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include English portrait painter Thomas...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Congress#Wgy#Valujet#Rolling Stone#Australian
UPI News

Former Reagan national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies

May 13 (UPI) -- Robert C. "Bud" McFarlane, a former national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan, died Thursday at 84. McFarlane's son Scott McFarlane said the cause of death was complications from a previous lung condition. Robert McFarlane died while hospitalized in Michigan. McFarlane was a Marine Corps lieutenant...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

World's COVID-19 latest cases, deaths averages are fraction of records

May 15 (UPI) -- The world's COVID-19 current weekly deaths and cases are a small fraction from peaks in the past two years though there are some hotspots, including Taiwan. The seven-day moving average for fatalities was 1,566, the lowest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 compared with a record 14,264 on Jan. 31, 2021, according to tracking by Worldometers.info. And cases are 546,161 compared with the mark of 3,409,094 on Jan. 25 this year during the Omicron variant surge.
WORLD
UPI News

UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan dead at 73

May 13 (UPI) -- United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday following a long illness. He was 73. His death was announced in a brief statement on UAE's official news agency WAM. The statement quoted a tweet from Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
IBM
UPI News

Atmosphere primed for potent storms across Northeast, mid-Atlantic

For some across the eastern United States, the end of the past week and the start of the weekend brought the first truly warm, humid and sticky conditions of the season. While this summery sneak preview will continue to help residents work up a sweat across the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say it will also set the stage for something far more troublesome.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
355K+
Followers
56K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy