Paramount, CA

Who's Got the Edge on The Challenge: All-Stars 3?

 4 days ago
Paramount+ appears to be striking while the iron is hot with its nostalgia properties, delivering its third season of The Challenge: All-Stars in the span of just 13 months. As The Challenge itself has branched off in more wide-ranging directions in recent years, casting from other reality shows, All-Stars has gone...

Primetimer

Elite star Miguel Bernardeau to lead Amazon's Zorro series

Bernardeau and Mexican actress Renata Notni will lead what will be the third Zorro series in the works. Wilmer Valderrama is starring in a Disney+ Zorro series, while Robert Rodriguez is developing a female-led Zorro for The CW. The Amazon Zorro, from director Javier Quintas, "will be shaped by relationships from his youth, love and disappointment in love which will forge his development as a character and reflect a kind of masculinity far from stereotypes," per Variety. "His battle also takes in discovering who murdered his father, a personal mission which leads him to discover family secrets that will change for ever his destiny."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Fox cancels rookie dramas Our Kind of People and Pivoting

Lee Daniels and Karin Gist's Our Kind of People, which aired its final episode in January, was one of Fox's first series given a straight-to-series order, skipping the pilot process. Pivoting had a decent debut after an NFL game in January, but averaged 1.85 million viewers over its 10-episode run.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Primetimer

Alton Brown on leaving Food Network for Netflix's Iron Chef reboot: "I had to follow that franchise"

What many of Brown's fans may not realize is that him joining Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is also him leaving Food Network, which he has called home for the past two decades. "You know what? I don't think goodbye," he tells EW. "Goodbye is really final. Perhaps au revoir or adieu for now. I don't really think of myself as having left a place as much as I simply crossed the street to join one of my first loves. I had 20 pretty spectacular years at Food Network. I built a brand there. I became part of Iron Chef America there. But to be honest, if Netflix had taken a shot at Iron Chef without me, that would have broken my heart. (Laughs) So I had to follow that franchise, which has been such a big part of my life and a really big part of my career. And as it evolves into something new and spectacular, I just had to be a part of it." Brown adds: "I simply knew that if Netflix was going to have a go at rebooting Iron Chef — and they have in a magnificent way — if I was going to be invited to the party, I was going to the party, and there was nothing that would have kept me from doing that. It is such an incredibly vital franchise to me. I've learned through many, many years of doing hundreds of episodes of that show, to have a chance of being part of this new reimagining which is amazingly brilliant, it's just not something that I could not do. So no, it was a very easy decision."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Primetimer

CBS Greenlights True Lies Series Adaptation

CBS has given a series order to its television adaptation of James Cameron's 1994 film True Lies. The new series tells the story of a suburban housewife (Ginger Gonzaga) who discovers that her computer consultant husband (Steve Howey) is actually an international spy. She's then recruited to work alongside her husband and save the world as they try to revitalize their passionless marriage.
TV SERIES
