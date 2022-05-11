Area baseball/softball roundup

Newton travels to Emporia for regionals By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan SALINA – The Newton High School track teams made progress towards their goals after claiming 14 medals Friday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships at Salina District Stadium. Newton senior Jonah Remsberg won the pole vault and long jump, placing in…
Friday Salina District Stadium Scorers and Newton results GIRLS Team scores — Salina South 114, Derby 113, Maize 99, Maize South 84, Newton 67, Hutchinson 57, Campus 23. Shot put — 1. Aiyanna Green H 35-11, 2. Kaylee Brown MS 35-2, 3. Aunisty McNeal SS 34-4, 4. Alexis Epp N 33-10, 5. Kieran Burke MS…
William Hope “Bill” Fairbrother, 54, of Newton, Kansas, passed away due to injuries received in an automobile accident, at 5:48 pm, Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. William was born in Kingman, Kansas on December 27, 1967, a son of Janet Marlene (Patterson) and...
We are members and supporters of Newton Community for Racial Justice (NCRJ), who live and/or work in Newton, North Newton and Harvey County. Most of us pay taxes that support the school district. Many of us have or recently had children and grandchildren who attend/ed school within the district.
TOPEKA — An Oakley woman wants to ban a children’s book from the public library because it contains drawings of a naked boy who gets dressed in his mother’s clothes. The Oakley Public Library Board of Trustees could decide later this month whether to get rid of “Fred Gets Dressed,” by New York Times bestselling author Peter Brown, after the woman filed a formal complaint regarding the book’s content.
