Garden Notes: May 11, 2022

The newest episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé titled “Breast Intentions,” will air on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET. So far this season, the long distance couples are still getting acclimated in each other’s lives and have been having some intense conversations of what their future’s will be like together. According to TLC, in Sunday’s upcoming episode Kobe and Emily argue over her breastfeeding habits in front of her parents, Bilal introduces Shaeeda to his kids, Thais lies to her dad and travels to America, Kara’s family grills Guillermo and Mohamed meets Yve’s son. Here’s a preview at this weeks episode, “Breast Intentions,” that airs on Sunday, May 15, when Bilal introduces Shaeeda to his kids and has some pretty serious conversations:

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO