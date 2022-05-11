ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago
Subscribe to Primetimer's Recommended newsletter and get our guide to the very best series, movies and specials in your inbox every Friday. Music Documentary (1 hour 53 minutes) | TV-MA What'sLook At Me: XXXTentacion About?. Shot during a robbery when he was only 20, Jahseh Onfroy, better known as...

Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ne-Yo Gets Married Again to Wife Crystal Renay in Vegas

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Renay, are as serious as they can be about giving their marriage another go -- TMZ's learned, they just walked down the aisle again, and they did it up big!!!. Witnesses tell TMZ ... Ne-Yo and the former reality star got re-hitched Sunday night on...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Elite star Miguel Bernardeau to lead Amazon's Zorro series

Bernardeau and Mexican actress Renata Notni will lead what will be the third Zorro series in the works. Wilmer Valderrama is starring in a Disney+ Zorro series, while Robert Rodriguez is developing a female-led Zorro for The CW. The Amazon Zorro, from director Javier Quintas, "will be shaped by relationships from his youth, love and disappointment in love which will forge his development as a character and reflect a kind of masculinity far from stereotypes," per Variety. "His battle also takes in discovering who murdered his father, a personal mission which leads him to discover family secrets that will change for ever his destiny."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The CW Capitalizes on Supernatural Success With Three New Shows

The CW has canceled eight series in recent weeks — including Charmed, Dynasty, and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday — but it's determined to stay in the Supernatural business. All three of the network's new series for Fall 2022 feature members of the Supernatural cast, and one, The Winchesters, is a prequel to the long-running drama, which called The CW home for 15 seasons.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Stephanie Beatriz Joins Peacock's Twisted Metal

Encanto and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz has joined the cast of Peacock's Twisted Metal, a live action comedy series based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name. Beatriz will play Quiet, a car thief who came from an oppressive community that forced her into silence. Beatriz's character...
VIDEO GAMES
Primetimer

Norm Macdonald's Posthumous Comedy Special Premieres May 30 on Netflix

Saturday Night Live alum and stand-up comedian Norm Macdonald filmed one last comedy special in secret prior to his death. Macdonald, who was 61 when he passed away in September 2021, filmed the stand-up special in his living room in the summer of 2020, and after languishing in a closet for nearly two years, the unreleased hour will be available to stream on Netflix beginning May 30.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Natasha Lyonne to Host SNL Season 47 Finale

Natasha Lyonne has been tapped to host the Season 47 finale of Saturday Night Live on May 21, with pop band Japanese Breakfast announced as musical guest. Lyonne makes her SNL hosting debut one month after the release of Russian Doll Season 2. The comedy's first season, which premiered in 2019, follows Lyonne's character, Nadia, as she becomes stuck in a time loop and repeatedly dies on her birthday. In Season 2, Nadia is instead transported to different versions of the past, and she experiences life from the bodies of her mother and grandmother.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

FX announces summer premiere dates for What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, The Old Man and more

What We Do in the Shadows returns to FX for Season 4 on July 12, while Reservation Dogs kicks off its second season on Hulu on Aug. 3. Jeff Bridges' The Old Man debuts on FX on June 16. Aubrey Plaza's Little Demon premieres Aug. 25 with two episodes on FXX. Steve Carell's The Patient debuts Aug. 30 on Hulu. Jeremy Allen White's The Bear premieres on Hulu on June 23. American Horror Stories returns for Season 2 on July 21 on FX. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's docuseries Welcome to Wrexham debuts with two episodes on FX on Aug. 24.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Netflix to test out livestreaming for the first time

The streamer "plans to roll out the capability, which Netflix confirmed was in the early stages of development, for its swathe of unscripted shows and stand-up specials," reports Deadline's Peter White. "It would mean that Netflix would be able to use it for live voting for competition series and talent contests such as its upcoming dance competition series Dance 100 from The Circle producer Studio Lambert. Similarly, it could use it if it decides to bring back its Netflix Is A Joke festival."
THEATER & DANCE
Primetimer

Netflix shows have devolved from high quality to an assembly line of television

With its viewers binging network shows like Friends, The Office and Grey's Anatomy, Netflix executives became obsessed with having bingeable full seasons, says Jake Ures. In 2022, as he points out, Netflix will release over 120 seasons of television. "Initially Netflix’s model for original content was a slate of decent marquee shows like Orange is the New Black, Stranger Things, and David Fincher’s House of Cards," says Ures. "Known for his visual exactitude, Fincher’s show starred an A-list cast and was able to tell a slower-paced story. This was the promise of the streamer-studio exemplified: Netflix would offer auteurs freedom and money to tell stories no other network would allow. First-look deals with filmmakers and showrunners with fan bases seemed like a mutually beneficial arrangement, especially when it seemed like independent filmmaking and mid-tier budget films were getting harder to come by. The problem is that this tenuous arrangement was dependent on a model that HBO had fine-tuned and that Netflix chose to reject. HBO’s model of weekly Sunday night premium programming had allowed it to focus on fewer shows with much stricter quality assurance. HBO shows thus stayed on the air longer and stayed relevant for longer, which allowed the network to keep quality high and be more discerning with which shows it green-lit. But Netflix needed full seasons, it needed a lot of them, and it needed them now. To make content at the desired speed and volume, the company took advantage of its status as 'new media,' which meant that its union contracts could be negotiated with much lower rates and less costly penalties for making crews work substandard hours. The streamer-studio was supposed to be an incubator for creator creativity. Instead, it increasingly resembled a sweatshop."
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Married...With Children Is Returning to TV as an Animated Series

Popular sitcom Married...With Children is returning to TV with its original cast, but this time, they'll be appearing in animated form. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are reprising their roles as members of the Bundy family in an animated reboot series. The comedy is not yet attached to any network or streaming service, but according to Deadline, it's currently on the market, with multiple interested outlets.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Why does Atlanta keep featuring famously problematic men this season?

This week's episode featured Kevin Samuels, the controversial YouTube star who died last Thursday at age 57. "To call his appearance untimely would suggest that there was ever an appropriate time to cast the personal stylist who spent the latter part of his career dishing out blatantly misogynistic relationship advice on YouTube," says Kyndall Cunningham. "But the fact that his behavior is currently being discussed online is unfortunate when the show is already fielding allegations of misogynoir—so much so that it needs to be pointlessly addressed in the episode description. Likewise, this season has been strangely preoccupied with featuring famously problematic men, maybe for intentional trolling purposes or what the show believes is insightful social commentary that just isn’t landing (probably a mixture of both)." Samuels' appearance on Atlanta comes one week after Liam Neesons's surprise appearance to discuss his racism controversy and two weeks after Chet Hanks.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

