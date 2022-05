We’ve often wondered what kind of home the average psychopath-cum-assassin with a side interest in contemporary fashion would choose to live in. Well, we need to wonder no more. The ultra-cool 1960s house that was Villanelle’s recent hideout in ‘Killing Eve’ is now up for sale and it fuses Japanese and Scandi modernist chic. So now you know. The character in Phoebe Waller-Bridges’s TV cult-hit is known for her globetrotting, and likes to reside in a bit of luxury when she’s not putting the hours in, y’know, killing people in creative ways, so this is the perfect des-res for keeping a low profile while flexing the mid-mod chic.

