Paul Daley will make his final walk to the cage this evening in London when he squares off with Wendell Giacomo at Bellator 281. Daley was originally slated to face Andrey Koreshkov at tonight’s event, but the Russian was forced to pullout of the contest. ‘Semtex’ will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a defeat to Jason Jackson in his most previous effort. Prior to that setback, Daley had put together a three-fight win streak. The British standout is looking to secure one last victory before riding off into the sunset.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO