HELENA, Mont. - People looking to go out on Montana’s waters are being reminded to clean, drain and dry watercraft to keep unwanted invasive organisms from hitching a ride. Over 25 road-side watercraft inspection stations are set up across Montana, and boat inspections are typically brief and include a short interview and check to make sure watercraft are not transporting mud, water, plants or invasive organisms. Larger boats may take more time to inspect.

MONTANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO