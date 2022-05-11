ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

First Black hospital owner to get mural as part of Juneteenth celebration

By Ben Singson
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mural of Dr. Alonzo Kenniebrew will be unveiled next month as part of Juneteenth...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Union, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Springfield, IL
State
Texas State
City
Mount Pulaski, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Society
State
Alabama State
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Robert Sampson
Person
Art Wilson
Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables owners uncertain if bar will open again

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since the Monday fire, the owners of a longtime lake bar in McLean County are speaking out. Amy Tague, co-owner of Green Gables Bar and Grill, said the insurance adjusters have deemed the building a total loss after all they could salvage was burn siding and some tumblers.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Charleston doughnut shop named one of best in U.S.

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois doughnut shop has been named one of the best in America!. Revival City Doughnuts is one of the top 25 in the United States, according to the publication Feast and Field. Readers were surveyed to come up with the rankings. The company's website...
CHARLESTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Juneteenth#Mural#Racism#First Black Hospital#African American#New Home Sanitarium#Journal Courier#The Jacksonville Naacp#Union Maj
wlds.com

Memorial Urgent Care Location Coming to Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square will soon have a new addition to the healthcare community in Jacksonville. Memorial Health has announced that they will be occupying the former location of Perkins & Lincoln Gardens on the northwest corner of the square with a brand new Memorial Care offering. Travis Dowell, Memorial Medical Group...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wnns.com

New Hours Announced For Clique

Clique is now open til 3am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. That means you get to drink and dance. Dance floor open 9pm-3am every Thursday-Saturday night. Karaoke every Wednesday with Jaime as the host. Drag show 3rd Saturday of each month starting at 10:30 pm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
wcbu.org

Former dentist details what might have been in Peoria

What if Charles Lindbergh had completed the first solo crossing of the Atlantic Ocean in 1927 in a plane labeled the Spirit of Peoria instead of the Spirit of St. Louis?. That’s one of the questions Greg Wahl raised in the book he co-wrote with Charles Bobbitt entitled “It Didn’t Play in Peoria: Missed Chances of a Middle American Town” in 2009.
PEORIA, IL
1520 The Ticket

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy