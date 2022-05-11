First Black hospital owner to get mural as part of Juneteenth celebration

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO