Cannondale Quick Women's 3 review – Fitness bike with road DNA

By Mildred Locke
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At the risk of sounding like a marketing playbook, the Quick does what it says on the tin, and really puts the ‘fun’ in ‘functional’. It’s no secret that these days there’s an ever-increasing number of categories into which a bicycle can fit, from the obvious monikers of ‘road bike’ and...

Cyclingnews

Why is the Wahoo Kickr Rollr voiding wheel warranties?

The Wahoo Kickr Rollr is the latest system for indoor training from Wahoo. If you check out our list of the best turbo trainers available, you'll see that two-thirds of the list are wheel-off, direct-drive options. The rest are wheel-on trainers, but despite keeping the wheel on, the Wahoo Kickr Rollr doesn't truly fall into either category. Wahoo is doing something totally different. As the name suggests, it's meant to be similar to the rollers of days gone by, but with modern technology integrated.
Cyclingnews

No rewards for Team DSM as Lippert loses time in Itzulia Women opener

Team DSM were one of the teams with four riders in the first group when the peloton split on the two climbs in the middle of stage 1 of the Itzulia Women stage race. However, the Dutch team was left chasing breakaways in the final as it missed the decisive moves, and in the end, team leader Liane Lippert lost valuable time in the general classification.
Cyclingnews

Vollering wins opening stage at Itzulia Women

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) won stage 1 of the inaugural Itzulia Women stage race after being very active in the final. The Dutchwoman beat Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon-Sram) and Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) to the line in Labastida. Elise Chabbey (Canyon-Sram) attacked over the top of the last classified climb...
Cyclingnews

Wollaston wins GP du Morbihan Femmes

Cyclingnews

Simon outduels Kristoff to win GP du Morbihan

Cyclingnews

Zoe Bäckstedt to join EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Zoe Bäckstedt will be making the step up to the Women’s WorldTour this year as she swaps the blue kit of Belgian cyclo-cross development squad, Acrog-Tormans, for the pink of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB in August. The 17-year-old, who is the current junior road and cyclo-cross world champion, will be...
Cyclingnews

Guillaume Martin’s Giro d’Italia challenge blooms again in shadow of Vesuvius

Guillaume Martin’s overall challenge at this Giro d’Italia looked to have been submerged on Mount Etna, but it sprouted once again in the shadow of a different volcano on stage 8. The Frenchman clawed back three minutes on the favourites by infiltrating the early break on Saturday’s short, intense stage around Naples, and now his Giro takes on a very different hue.
Cyclingnews

Ineos Grenadiers playing long game at Giro despite second show of strength

Just as they did in the Etna stage, this time on Friday’s long grind through the mountains of southern Italy, Ineos Grenadiers were once again one of the few top GC teams prepared to put in the spadework on the biggest climbs to keep their rivals on their toes. And as a strategy, the squad insisted afterwards, things had worked out well.
Cyclingnews

Itzulia Women - Vollering wins stage 3 to take overall victory

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has stamped her authority on the inaugural Itzulia Women, winning all three stages and the general classification. On the final stage, run on the course of the Clásica San Sebastián, Vollering attacked over the top of the final climb, the steep Murgil Tontorra, and soloed to the finish in Donostia, crossing the finish line 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who outsprinted Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to win the sprint for second place.
Cyclingnews

López apologies to Oomen after bidon incident on Blockhaus

When the first Giro d'Italia racers reached the summit of the Blockhaus on Sunday and journalists at the finish line poured onto the finish area to grab instant reactions, just one figure remained glued to the TV screen in the suddenly completely empty media enclosure. Trek-Segafredo press officer Paolo Barbieri...
Cyclingnews

The Australian cyclist who quit her job to live in the moment - Meet Matilda Field

It’s the second stage of the first-ever women’s edition of the Vuelta a Andalucía. The route is hard and lumpy. It’s one of those races where the weaker riders are afraid to spend too much energy and prefer to bide their time on the bunch in order to avoid finishing outside the time limit, while the stronger ones are confident they will pull a good result if they wait long enough in the shelter of their domestiques. It's a conundrum that translates into dull racing.
