Wolfpack netters split with Great Falls schools

Glacier’s tennis teams worked to split results against Great Falls and C.M. Russell on Tuesday.

Against Great Falls, the Glacier boys swept 8-0, and the girls 5-2 (scores for one match were not available). CMR topped the Wolfpack girls 6-2, and the boys 7-1.

Harrison Sanders was a double winner for the Glacier boys, and girls doubles teams Haven Speer/Sarah Downs and Katy Bitney/Colette Daniels also won twice.

Speer and Downs defeated their CMR opponent in three sets, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5, as did Bitney and Daniels, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Next for Glacier is crosstown Thursday against Flathead.

Girls

CMR 6, Glacier 2

Singles

Ruby Jennings (CMR) def. Naomi Jutzi 6-0, 6-0; Grace Kaufmann (CMR) def. Tori Dobis, inj. default; Kierra Richards (CMR) def. Bella Teggeman 6-1, 6-1; Lia Steulpner (CMR) def. Mady Terry 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles

Haven Speer/Sarah Downs (Glacier) def. Becca Sherman/Olivia Martello 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; Katy Bitney/Colette Daniels (Glacier) def. Ryann Walker/Mackenzie Tuss 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; Parker Humble/Olivia Buckingham (CMR) def. Kendall Van Aken/Elise Strobel 6-1, 6-3, 10-7; Leslie Miller/Mananne Hawley (CMR) def. Claire Ennis/Maddie Davis 2-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Glacier 5, Great Falls 2

Singles

Dakota Gibson (Great Falls) def. Rachel Jutzi 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Jutzi (Glacier) def. Alyx McAdam 6-4, 4-6, 11-9; Brooke Dailey (Great Falls) def. Bella Teggeman 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

Haven Speer/Sarah Downs (Glacier) def. Emma Tolan/Delia Toon 6-3, 6-2; Katy Bitney/Colette Daniels (Glacier) def. Erica Wolff/Meredith Semenza 6-0, 6-1; Kendall Van Aken/Elise Strobel (Glacier) def. Lauren Clark/Neva Clark 6-3, 6-2; Claire Ennis/Maddie Davis (Glacier) def. Kinley Little/Sheridan Skerritt 6-1, 6-2.

Boys

CMR 7, Glacier 1

Singles

Carson Rich (CMR) def. Will Rudbach 6-3, 3-6, 10-5; Harrison Sanders (Glacier) def. Luca Alvisi 6-4, 5-7, 10-7; Clay Walker (CMR) def. Kyler Knutson 6-4, 6-2; Kaden Haverlandt (CMR) def. Brighton Kelsey 6-0, 7-5.

Doubles

Carter Corn/Josh Stimac (CMR) def. Alex Galloway/Timmy Glanville 6-3, 6-2; Noah Stimac/Brady Pike (CMR) def. Ethan Woods/Trey Engellant 4-6, 6-4, 10-3; Brady Corn/Aiden Bingham (CMR) def. Calvin Schmidt/Josh Mortenson 6-1, 6-1; Mac Bruce/Jackson McCoy (CMR) def. Rhett Measure/Dalyn Mathison 7-1, 3-6, 11-9.

Glacier 8, Great Falls 0

Singles

Harrison Sanders (Glacier) def. Chad Wyman 6-3, 6-1; Will Rudbach (Glacier) def. Anthony Semenza 6-2, 6-2; Kyler Knutson (Glacier) def. Shafer Graf 6-0, 6-0; Brighton Kelsey (Glacier) default.

Doubles

Alex Galloway/Timmy Glanville (Glacier) def. Cooper Reitz/Connor Sturgess 6-0, 6-3; Ethan Woods/Trey Engellant (Glacier) def. Dane Gundalish/Gavin Bevington 6-2, 6-2; Calvin Schmidt/Josh Mortenson (Glacier) def. Wyeth Hayes/Isaac Swanson 6-3, 6-1; Rhett Measure/Dalyn Mathison (Glacier) def. Ethan Arnesmeyer/Walker Parsons 6-0. 6-1.