Wildkats top Browning 20-0 in short game

Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

COLUMBIA FALLS — Maddie Moultray capped Columbia Falls’ 10-run first inning with a grand slam Tuesday, and the Wildkats downed Browning 20-0 in a Northwest A softball game shortened to 2 ½ innings.

Columbia Falls (15-2 overall, 7-0 in league) added 10 more runs in the second inning, with Haden Peters hitting a two-run double and Abbie Darsow added an RBI double and Kyrah Trenkle capping the onslaught with a two-run single.

Brooke Blue had the lone hit for Browning.

Browning 000 - 0 1 1

C-Falls (10)(10)x - 20 10 0

Susan Connelly, Brooke Blue (1) and Emily Williams. Maddie Moultray, Sydney Mann (3) and Demye Rensel, Sophie Robbins (3).

BROWNING — Kaytins Evans 0-1, Blue 1-2, Williams 0-2, Natalee St. Goddard 0-1, Madison Augare 0-1, A Momberg 0-1, Paris Vaile 0-1, Whitley Bird 0-1.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Mann 2-2, Haylee Lawrence 0-1, Moultray 1-2, Maddy Collins 0-0, Aspen Dawson 0-1, Haden Peters 1-2, Aletheia Fisher 0-0, Abbie Darsow 2-2, Kyrah Trenkle 2-2, Rensel 1-1, Robbins 1-1, Annika Reid 0-0.

2B — Darsow, Mann, Peters. HR — Moultray. RBIs — Moultray 4, Trenkle 4, Peters 2, Robbins 2, Mann, Lawrence, Dawson, Darsow, Rensel.

Daily Inter Lake

