Bigfork, MT

Western B golf: Bigfork girls, Eureka boys earn state berths

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT HOT SPRINGS — Bigfork’s girls team earned a spot at State, and so did the Eureka boys at the Western B Divisional golf tournament on Tuesday.

Bigfork’s Colin Wade tied for boys’ medalist honors with Townsend’s Peyton Toney with a 75, then lost a one-hole playoff to claim second.

Keni Wade led the Bigfork girls with an 89; she tied with Thompson Falls’ Ellie Baxter and Three Forks’ Taylor Raffety. Via scorecard tie-breaker Baxter ended up second and Wade, third.

Boulder’s Celi Chapman repeated as girls medalist, shooting 78.

The top 15 individuals advance to the State B tournament, on this same course next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eureka’s Eric Casazza was fourth in the boys, shooting 81. The Lions claimed the fourth and final state berth with a total of 370, with four players breaking 100: Casazza, Trent Truman 97, AJ Truman and Zach Stenslie.

Missoula Loyola edged Boulder 342-343 for the boys team title.

Three Forks was the divisional champ at 396 strokes; Bigfork followed at 417 and then Boulder at 435. Valkyries Katie Hummel and Mackenzie Holton finished 13th and 14th.

Western B Divisional

Tuesday

Fairmont Hot Springs

BOYS

Team scores — 1, Missoula Loyola 342; 2, Boulder 343; 3, Anaconda 353; 4, Eureka 370;

5, Townsend 387; 6, Florence 390; 7, Bigfork 396; 8, Three Forks 397; 9, Manhattan 411; 10 (tie), Thompson Falls and Deer Lodge, 448; 12, Plains 501.

Top 15 Individuals

1, Peyton Toney, Townsend 75

2, Colin Wade, Bigfork 75

3, Tanner Cromwell, Anaconda 81

4, Eric Casazza, Eureka 81

5, Taylor Lee, Boulder 83

6, Trey Hoveland, Townsend 83

7, Kaden Matheney, Loyola 83

8, Connor Hansen, Loyola 84

9, Preston Field, Boulder 86

10, Colin Field, Boulder 86

11, Bradley Wolfe, Anaconda 87

12, Cory Marker, Anaconda 87

13, Kaylor Hall, Loyola 87

14, Jack Haffey, Loyola 88

15, Luke Eckmann, Boulder 88

Eureka (370) — Eric Casazza 81, Trent Truman 97, AJ Truman 97, Zach Stenslie 95, Keenan McDola 107.

Bigfork (396) — Colin Wade 75, Landon Byrman 94, Oscar Lee 116, Tyler Broesel 115, Greg Hines 112.

Thompson Falls — Cael Thilmony 106, Colton Wormwood 111, Nick Tessier 101, Lucas Allday 130.

Plains — Brandt Snead 104, Drew Carey 127, Will Tatum 129, Wyatt Butcher 141.

GIRLS

Team scores — 1, Three Forks 396; 2, Bigfork 417; 3, Boulder 435; 4, Anaconda 441; 5, Missoula Loyola 466.

Top 15 Individuals

1, Celi Chapman, Boulder 78

2, Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls 89

3, Keni Wade, Bigfork 89

4, Taylor Raffety, Three Forks 89

5, Alice Brummer, Townsend 95

6, Trinity Wilson, Townsend 97

7, Halee Wilson, Three Forks 101

8, Bianca Torney, Anaconda 101

9, Morgan Neuman, Loyola 102

10, Ami Judd, Three Forks 103

11, Brooklyn Hossfeld, Three Forks 103

12, Rylee Kleman, Anaconda 106

13, Katie Hummel, Bigfork 107

14, Mackenzie Holton, Bigfork 108

15, Alexa McLean, Florence 108

Bigfork (417) — Keri Wade 89; Katie Hummel 107; Mackenzie Holton 108; Sydney Slaughter 113; Ana Hall 139.

Eureka — RyAnn Lewis 112; Bam Puengkuntod 136.

Plains — Grace Horton 132; Lena Craft 28; Glenna Deschamps 136.

Thompson Falls — Ellie Baxter, 89

Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

