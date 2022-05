Polson too much for Bravettes

POLSON — Carli Maley homered and drove in seven runs, and Class A power Polson topped AA Flathead 15-5 in a softball game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule.

The Bravettes (2-14) found their offense in the fifth inning with a grand slam by Macy Craver and an RBI double from Kaidyn Lake.

Polson (13-3) scored a single run in the fifth to push its lead back to 10, ending the game.

Katelyne Druyvestein struck out nine Bravettes, and walked one.

Flathead 000 05 - 5 5 5

Polson 163 41 - 15 13 0

Lacie Franklin, Ava Besson (3) and Laynee Vessar. Katelyne Druyvestein and McKenna Hanson.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 1-3, Vesar 0-3, Besson 2-3, Kaidyn Lake 1-3, Mackenzie Brandt 0-2, Ellie Eve 0-2, Franklin 0-1, Lyssa Leimkuehler, Brynn Mailman 0-1.

POLSON — Druyvestein 2-4, Hanson 1-3, Nikki Kendall 2-3, Turquoise Pierre 2-4, Carli Maley 3-4, Avery Starr 0-4, Jaivin Bad Bear 0-0, Ashlyn Depoe 1-2, Julia Barnard 0-0, Ansley Nordberg 1-1, Anna Vert 1-2, Tyneesha Brown 0-1, Alexis Johnson 0-1.

2B — Lake. HRF — Craver, Maley. RBIs — Craver 4, Lake, Maley 7, Kendall 2, Hanson, Pierre.