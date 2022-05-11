Joel Embiid on MVP award: Congrats to Nikola Jokic, he deserved it

Gina Mizell: Joel Embiid on not winning MVP: “This is something that I knew weeks ago (referencing @Tim Bontemps’ straw poll)…I just knew it wasn’t gonna happen. Obviously, congrats to Nikola. He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates”

Sixers' Joel Embiid says he isn't mad about not being MVP, but doesn't know what he has to do to win it

After losing out on the MVP award, Joel Embiid went on a very long rant about the MVP voting and he targeted Bill Simmons #Sixers

Embiid took issue with Bill Simmons' "F Jalen Green" podcast and what that could portray/reveal about award voters: "(He) has a lot of power. He can sway a lot of other media members and you got someone saying (that) type of stuff, I don't think it's fair. I don't think it's OK"

Here's Embiid's full quote on the MVP decision, voters on the award, and focusing on the bigger picture:

Joel Embiid, 76ers anguished in Game 5 loss to Heat

Joel Embiid on not winning MVP: “This is something that I knew weeks ago (referencing @Tim Bontemps‘ straw poll)…I just knew it wasn’t gonna happen. Obviously, congrats to Nikola. He deserved it. He had an amazing season. There’s no right or wrong. There was a lot of candidates” – 11:03 PM

Embiid: "This is a lose lose situation for me. if I don't play, I'll probably get called soft. If I played bad, [people] will come up with a bunch of stuff that he's not good enough… Offensively, I haven't been aggressive." He said "I like our chances to come back here" Sunday.

Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 120-85 victory over the 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. This time easing to the finish.

2. Jimmy Butler keeps it up.

3. Max Strus makes things right from 3.

4. Duncan Robinson gets his (brief) chance.

5. A scare for Joel Embiid. – 10:54 PM

Embiid on MVP: “Obviously, congrats to Nikola, he deserved it.”

He goes on to cite Bill Simmons saying "f Jalen Green" on a podcast and openly wonders why someone who would say something like that has the ability to vote on NBA awards that can impact players' salaries, etc.

Joel Embiid mentioned Bill Simmons for the "fuck Jalen Green" comment when discussing media voting for the season awards #Sixers

Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic for winning MVP. Says there is “no right or wrong” for the winner. He mentioned that he figured he wasn’t going to win weeks ago #Sixers – 10:50 PM

Joel Embiid congratulates Nikola Jokic on winning MVP, says there was no wrong answer and that he, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker all had deserving cases to win. – 10:50 PM

Joel Embiid: "I like our chances coming back here." #Sixers

Embiid: "thought coming in i had the right mindset, i had the right mindset about what i wanted to accomplish…there's a lot going on, sometimes your body and whatever's going on won't allow you to just be yourself. In those moments, you have to keep pushing and hope for the best

Joel Embiid said he still wasn't sure what happened on the play in the second quarter, but that it was pretty painful in the moment.

Joel Embiid said the hit he took in the face was pretty painful, but he added that "it's whatever" #Sixers

"We didn't play defense, we weren't physical enough… we weren't locked in" – Joel Embiid on tonight's game #Sixers

After he and Joel Embiid both took three free throws tonight, James Harden seemed to indicate he didn't think the game was called evenly. "It's supposed to be a playoff game, and physicality should be able to be on both ends of the ball."

Amusing take by Barkley, but even if true Joel Embiid could have instead played like an MVP tonight and prove the voters wrong.

Great adjustment by Miami to put Jimmy on Maxey, shifting Strus to Harris and Vincent to Green. That allowed Jimmy to do what he does best: stunt on Harden and Embiid, erase passing lines, and fly out to spook his man from shooting or driving. Maxey was a total non-factor. – 10:16 PM

Charles and the TNT crew provide entertainment, and I watch. His take on Joel Embiid being distracted by not winning MVP is a stretch. The dude is battling through some significant injuries and was in obvious pain on the hit to the face.

Embiid in pain as Miami and Butler dominates for 3-2

Embiid in pain as Miami and Butler dominates for 3-2

Charles Barkley keeps saying Joel Embiid was distracted by the MVP vote. Or just maybe it was the concussion, face fracture, torn thumb ligaments and getting hit in the face again tonight.

just spitballin' here, Charles & Shaq, but maybe Embiid isn't distracted maybe his energy was low bc he's 67 percent broken

Final: Miami 120, Sixers 85

Sixers got run off the floor by Miami. Rivers has some serious offensive adjustments to make for Game 6 that have very little to do with making shots.

Have to see how Joel Embiid is feeling in the post-game, gutty that he’s even playing. – 9:50 PM

FINAL: Heat 120, Sixers 85. Embiid had 17 points and 5 rebounds but was banged up and out of sorts save for one third-quarter spurt. Harden with 14 but was 5-of-13 from the floor and could not carry over Game 4 magic. Sixers shot 36.5 percent.

Sixers on brink of elimination.

Sixers on brink of elimination. – 9:49 PM

Embiid tonight: Harden tonight:

17 PTS 14 PTS

5 REB 4 AST

12 FGA 5 TOV

3 FTA 3 FTA

-29 -29

Both benched with 8 minutes left.

Even the logic behind "Embiid is pouting because he didn't win MVP" is hard to follow. Why would pouting be a productive response? Wouldn't you think domination is the way someone feeling disrespected would respond?

Let's see… Embiid is struggling as he's scored "only" 17 points thru 3 quarters. So should we blame those struggles on his facial fracture? or his sprained right thumb? Or maybe being the focal point of the Heat defense?

Nah let's wildly speculate it's b/c of the MVP vote lol

Nah let’s wildly speculate it’s b/c of the MVP vote lol – 9:29 PM

How utterly disrespectful of TNT's forward observers and studio stiffs to accuse Embiid of letting his not being voted MVP affect his effort!! How self-absorbed & weak willed they must perceive him!! No credit whatsoever to Miami's defense either!! Freakin' fraudulent!!

Embiid already on 32 minutes and he starts the 4th. Didn’t get much of a contest on Herro, then they get a runout to push to 19 immediately. Butler also stays out there. – 9:26 PM

Embiid starting the fourth with Harden, Maxey, Thybulle and Niang.

Tyrese Maxey drills a deep triple and Philadelphia is down 81-66 after 3 quarters. Joel Embiid has 17 points as Philly will try to make another run in this 4th quarter. #Sixers

Heat go up by 20 in third, take 81-66 lead into fourth. Butler with 21, Strus 14. Embiid with 17. Maxey 2 of 9.

TNT really pushing this narrative that Embiid may be just moping and sulky from Jokic winning MVP. No sources cited but some consistent spec.

This broadcast insinuating that Embiid has been soft because of not winning an award and not because he's probably a little concerned about his face is probably microcosmic of how unjustified narratives feed into the voting process.

Miami's help wasn't as good on those last 2 Embiid drives (are they worried about Niang in the dunker spot on that last one?)

This has been a much less tightly called game than Game 4, which is to Miami's advantage. (I don't think these have been fouls on these strips and off-ball fronts, btw.) Harden and Embiid have 3 FTA combined, Philly 36% from 2.

The hurtin' 4 certain Embiid has been reduced to window store manikin status…

Regardless of whether Doc wants to force feed Embiid, Miami isn't interested. They continue to front and frustrate him.

Joel Embiid hits the first shot of the 2nd half for Philadelphia – only to be followed by 10 straight Miami points to balloon the lead back to 20.

Bam Adebayo doing quite the job defensively on Embiid tonight.

Feels like Jimmy is going to find Embiid every chance he gets in this third quarter…

Embiid never warmed up for second half. Emerged from the tunnel with 55 seconds left in intermission.

Charles Barkley a former Sixer thinks Joel Embiid had his "head in his ass" cause of the…MVP vote? But not the fractured face that just got slammed, the torn thumb, or recent concussion? Elite analysis!

Imagine the timeline if Nikola Jokic ever played this poorly in a playoff game.

That might have been the worst first half Joel Embiid played on both ends of the floor since Ben Simmons was on the Nets bench in Philadelphia

Heat lead the Sixers 56-44 at the half. Have already made as many 3s (7) as they did all of last game. Jimmy Butler has 14. James Harden has 10 points and four asissts. Embiid is 2 of 6 from the field.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Kinda think the only positive from that half from the Sixers’ standpoint is that Embiid was able to keep playing after taking the hit to the face.

They got outplayed pretty badly on both ends. And yet, somehow just a 12-point game. – 8:37 PM

His Playoff presence this season is the biggest proof how good leader he is. Joel Embiid plays through pain, bumps and bruises. The real meaning of resilience! #Sixers #PhilaUnite

I'm sure the fan sitting behind us who just yelled "This isn't the WNBA! Step up!" in regards to Embiid would play through a broken eye socket and torn thumb ligament during his YMCA pick-up game. Assuming he can still play at that level.

Joel Embiid got up, took a detour on his way to the sidelines to express his displeasure at the no-call on Dewayne Dedmon.

Looked like Embiid was briefly checked out on the bench by medical staffers, given the OK to stay in after taking a hit to the face. – 8:25 PM

Embiid was down on the ground in what appeared to be serious pain after getting knocked in face by the ball after it got deflected.

He walked slowly back to the bench and got checked out by the Sixers medical staff — but he is staying in the game. – 8:24 PM

Joel Embiid was getting checked out on the bench after getting hit in the face. Looks like evertyhing is good as he's back in the game #Sixers

After getting checked out by the doctor, Embiid is back in the game.

Embiid remains in the game. Wow.

Embiid will stay in the game #Sixers

Embiid staying in. – 8:24 PM

Embiid walking back to the sideline now, made sure to give Kane Fitzgerald an earful on the way there. Sitting on the bench, no trip to the locker room. – 8:23 PM

Joel Embiid is up and walking to the bench. The crowd gave him an applause for getting up. Embiid went straight to the officials to make his case, however. #Sixers – 8:22 PM

Embiid is up and walking back to the bench, but not before getting a word with the ref first. – 8:22 PM

Embiid was down for about a minute. pic.twitter.com/UABoHIfpDT – 8:22 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Joel Embiid is down after being hit in the face. It looked like Dewayne Dedmon hit him right in the face on the right side, where he has the fracture.

Embiid appears to be in a ton of pain. Doc Rivers was given a technical foul by Kane Fitzgerald, as well. – 8:22 PM

Oh crap. Embiid in serious pain. – 8:22 PM

Embiid down and grabbong his face on the baseline. Getting immediate attention from Kevin Johnson. – 8:22 PM

Joel Embiid is down and seems to be in a lot of pain. He’s holding his face. – 8:21 PM

Embiid still on the floor in obvious pain. – 8:21 PM

Embiid is down. Hit in the face. He’s in a lot of pain. – 8:21 PM

Embiid blow to face, Critical moment here. Writing in pain. Technical on Rivers. – 8:21 PM

Joel Embiid is down and in pain. – 8:21 PM

I think that was Embiid’s first post-up of Game 5. He’s drawn fouls on every single post-up in this series.

(He’s only had 5.) – 8:21 PM

Embiid down. Holding his face. – 8:21 PM

Kitchen-sink time for Doc, who is putting Embiid AND Reed on the floor at the same time with Harden, Maxey and Milton. – 8:18 PM

Paul Reed at the 4 along with Embiid and 3 guards. Interesting. Spo gets a timeout immediately, let’s see how he matches up. – 8:15 PM

Good adjustment from Doc, keeping Reed in the game with Embiid. – 8:14 PM

Bball Paul and Joel Embiid minutes. Let’s get weird. #Sixers – 8:14 PM

Paul Reed is staying in the game with Embiid (!!!) – 8:14 PM

Embiid out of the game and Heat getting to the rim. Heat leads 36-22. – 8:07 PM

After 1: Miami 31, Philly 19.

Miami went 5-for-11 on its 3s, committed one turnover and got Jimmy Butler going (11 points on 5-for-8 shooting).

Philly committed four turnovers that became 8 Heat points, went 2-for-7 from 3-point range and Joel Embiid wasn’t involved enough. – 8:00 PM

The Sixers did not leverage Embiid as a fulcrum of space at all really in that first quarter. The amount of pressure they’re showing him, Embiid did not get enough touches in those first 12 minutes. – 7:59 PM

Embiid looks lethargic out there. Fatigue, injuries, Miami’s physical defense — maybe a combination of all three — but he’s getting pushed off his spots and isn’t active in the paint. – 7:57 PM

Heat making it hard for the 76ers to even get Embiid the ball in the post. – 7:45 PM

Sixers are just unable to get Embiid any catches near the basket. – 7:44 PM

Can not have three worse possessions in a row than that.

— Embiid doesn’t give the ball to Maxey early, messes up 2-on-1

— Harden stripped

— Green bad pass over the top, Embiid saves it for a turnover

Seven straight Miami points off those three turnovers. – 7:42 PM

Just a disastrous series of possessions there for Philadelphia, including Joel Embiid appearing to tweak his back after diving into the stands. Poor offensive execution leading to repeated open looks for Miami, and allowing the Heat to jump out to an early 18-10 lead. – 7:41 PM

Embiid grabbing at his lower back a bunch after trying to save that errant pass on the last possession. Yet another thing to keep an eye on – 7:41 PM

Embiid is hurting. Dove into crowd and is grabbing his back. – 7:41 PM

P.J. Tucker with some great one-one-one defense vs. Joel Embiid on that possession. – 7:39 PM

For 76ers — does Joel Embiid in Miami mean that Danny Green and James Harden’s jumpers will show up there as well?

For Heat — Does Erik Spoelstra have a lineup for Duncan Robinson’s defense? – 7:20 PM

I will say Joel Embiid looks much more comfortable with the mask on. He was pretty loose before Game 4 and he looks good warming up today. #Sixers – 6:47 PM

Masked Joel Embiid getting ready to take on the #Heat in Miami for the first time this postseason #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8fOWFBFJDO – 6:41 PM

With Heat’s Kyle Lowry down, Gabe Vincent again asked to step up. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Heat at home; uneven shooting; Embiid snubbed; schedule update. – 6:05 PM

From earlier — The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:43 PM

Jokic bros still poking fun at Markieff Morris after MVP selection: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 5:21 PM

In first 2 games the Sixers:

* Couldn’t defend man-to-man

* Went to zone, got destroyed on glass

* Struggled to create in half-court

Then Embiid returned and they won 2 straight.

MVP award or not, he impacts the game like few in franchise history have.

dailysix.com/sixers-vs-heat… – 5:11 PM

Joel Embiid was robbed in the NBA MVP race and should have won the award over Nikola Jokic, writes 11-year NBA center @etanthomas36: basketballnews.com/stories/robbed… – 4:05 PM

Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Heat game. I want the final score, winner and points for Embiid, Harden, Butler and Herro. #NBA #PhilaUnite #HEATCulture #NBAPlayoffs – 2:59 PM

Sixers’ Doc Rivers disappointed Joel Embiid missed out on MVP: ‘This whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times …’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:14 PM

ICYMI, content since Game 4 ended:

* Thoughts on Embiid losing MVP

* Podcast, breaking down the Sixers last 2 wins.

* How they can do a better job getting the ball to Embiid in the post.

https://t.co/adr7PJLZvo pic.twitter.com/4wTSI10djv – 1:06 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

James Harden’s elite shot making bailed the Sixers out down the stretch in Game 4, masking their struggles to get the ball to Embiid in the post. Quick thoughts on why Bam fronting Embiid disrupted the Sixers’ offense, how they can counter that, and more:

dailysix.com/sixers-cant-re… – 12:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of the 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:11 PM

Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the team gave their reactions to Joel Embiid losing MVP to Nikola Jokic #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/tyrese-m… via @SixersWire – 11:18 AM

Doc Rivers’ reaction to Joel Embiid not winning MVP: “I was obviously disappointed. Clearly, Jokic is a great player, too, and Giannis…I was surprised, though, by it. I actually thought Joel would win, but let’s win it (the title) and then everything else will follow, I guess.” – 11:15 AM

Joel Embiid is changing all the facts on the ground in the Sixers’ matchup against the Heat: theringer.com/2022/5/10/2306… – 9:50 AM

The terrible twos? Heat double-teams of 76ers’ Joel Embiid not producing easy answers sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He’s seen now every time a double-team, because nobody is just going to move him one-on-one. He’s too skilled, too talented.” – 9:34 AM

From PM: A major change with Strus. 76ers promise an even better Embiid. And Harden explains why 76ers always knew they could beat this Heat team: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:31 AM

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @James Edwards III is here!

Jokic wins MVP and the MVP conversation mercifully ends.

Then, all four NBA Playoff series. PHI-MIA, DAL-PHX, GSW-MEM, and BOS-MIL.

Finally a segment on Jaden Ivey.

APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTG6pmm

WATCH: https://t.co/o368pVucs5 pic.twitter.com/qVYX7mC5KZ – 8:39 AM

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:

Nikola Jokić won MVP again and a lot of people are mad about it.

Let’s talk about:

-Why Nuggets fans should celebrate this moment in time

-Where Joker can still improve his game

-Where Joker may/will rank among NBA greats denverstiffs.com/2022/5/9/23064… – 11:39 PM

I’d personally have awarded MVP to Joel Embiid but, guys, there’s no need to pretend Nikola Jokic isn’t also amazing. – 11:31 PM

I voted Joel Embiid 1st, Nikola Jokic 2nd and Giannis Antetokounmpo 3rd on my MVP ballot. Here’s why, and who else I voted this season. trib.al/QGmityB – 8:36 PM

New Game Theory Podcast LIVE forthcoming.

@James Edwards III is in the house! Starting at 8:15 PM ET. Here’s the link. We chat Jokic winning MVP, 76ers-Heat, DAL-PHX, GSW-DAL, BOS-MIL. And some Jaden Ivey talk.

WATCH LIVE IN 10 MINS: https://t.co/o368pVucs5 pic.twitter.com/0TRnZ65d53 – 8:03 PM

Both Embiid and Jokic were awesome this season

Giannis is the best basketball player on the planet. – 3:59 PM

Nikola Jokic, who just won his second straight MVP award, was chosen in the second round of the 2014 draft by Denver, the 41st overall selection. The Bucks passed on Jokic with the 35th pick and chose Johnny O’Bryant. – 3:55 PM

We are live for a Jokic-is-a-2x-MVP edition of the podcast. Come join us.

✅ Where does Joker go from here?

✅ Will next year’s MVP race be this toxic?

✅ Jokic teammate tier list

Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba

James Wiseman on centers Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid being 1 & 2 in MVP votes:

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

youtu.be/wVFB1ii04yY – 1:45 PM

Seeing debate of Jokic v Embid for NBA MVP. Reminds me of my Long-time suggestion that the league should give awards in Each conf. MVP, ROY, COY, etc. This is not like the old days with 8 teams East and 8 teams West. 30 teams now. Double the awards should be a No Brainer! – 1:31 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

On Nikola Jokic, MVP voting, and the MVP type of shit we’re witnessing on a nightly basis that matters far more than any of that.

dailysix.com/sixers-vs-heat… – 1:19 PM

The Original Nooner is back today 12-3 @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL Joker gets the Trophy 🏆 but Milwaukee has the BEST! She should have followed Her premonition! Bally’s wants you to pay extra. Will you? Lend an Ear 👂 https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/3LAWLAx4yN – 12:54 PM

Nikola Jokic is a deserving MVP candidate. Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also deserving candidates. It should be fun when we have so many MVP-caliber players in the league at the same time. That’s all I got – 12:33 PM

Now that Jokic is a part of the 13 players to win consecutive MVP awards, the next question being begged to be asked is this.

How many players have won 3-straight MVPs?

Larry Bird

Wilt

Bill Russell

That’s the entire list. Jokic will have his chance to join that elite group. – 12:29 PM

Congratulations to Nikola Jokic for being voted the only good player in the NBA this season. – 12:27 PM

had little interest in the MVP debates along the way and no interest in the outrage after the fact, especially when we knew the likely results a month ago. Jokic is amazing. Embiid is also amazing. Giannis, get this, is also STILL AMAZING. basketball is in a great place, y’all – 11:53 AM

Only 3 players are averaging more points a night this postseason than Jimmy Butler

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic (smaller sample size)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11:52 AM

Denver fans: you’re not out here defending Jokic’s MVPs any more, right? He’s got two of them. People trying to delegitimize Jokic’s MVPs are like Steph deniers saying his rings are fake. Jokic is immortal at 27, and a ring at any time now puts him in the pantheon. Don’t sweat it – 11:16 AM

Congrats to Nikola Jokic who now joins the exclusive club of ‘no matter how much better your numbers and record is the next few years, you’re not winning this award ever again’ players – 10:57 AM

For the anti-analytics crowd, Nikola Jokic is still a deserving MVP using only eye test and basic box score stats.

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Forget analytics.

Nikola Jokic is also the Eye Test MVP.

Here’s why 👇

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/ni… – 10:31 AM

Added some thoughts on Jokic’s MVP win here:

theathletic.com/news/nikola-jo… – 10:22 AM

What this ultimately means is the conversation around #Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will shift now to where he fits into the all-time greats a) at his position; b) overall. The most fascinating conversation will be how he’s impacted the league, in particular in how teams use centers – 10:11 AM

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to be crowned NBA MVP again sportando.basketball/en/jokic-nba-m… – 10:05 AM

Jokic over Embiid? Embiid has certainly looked like an MVP in Heat vs. Sixers series: si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 10:03 AM

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP for second consecutive season usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday from @Jeff Zillgitt – 9:49 AM

After Game 5, I asked Joker how he’d celebrate if he won another MVP.

“With some music and beer. … Like how you supposed to do.” pic.twitter.com/Ys9hRQFRps – 9:44 AM

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic wins NBA MVP award for second straight season, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 9:38 AM

The NBA needs to define its award criteria better, but Jokic winning is totally fine – 9:38 AM

The news reached Serbia: Nikola Jokic learned he’d be the MVP earlier today, I’m told. – 9:37 AM

Gotta have a truly ridiculous season to get back-to-back MVPs and Nikola Jokic did that. Here’s hoping Murray and Porter Jr. can be healthy so they can contend next season. – 9:32 AM

Serbian basketball has one of the most influential players in the Euroleague (Vasilije Micic), the most fascinating player in EuroCup (Milos Teodosic) and the back to back MVP in the NBA (Nikola Jokic). It’s a good time for Serbian basketball definitely. #Euroleague #NBA75 – 9:30 AM

That’s *two-time* MVP Nikola Jokic.

The formal announcement is expected later this week, I’m told.

denverpost.com/2022/05/09/nik… – 9:28 AM

A reminder that my award picks were not predictions, just my own views. I had Herro, Barnes, Smart, Jokic as winners. And Udoka for COY. Which means I’m in the mainstream with what I saw. I don’t predict award winners. – 9:27 AM

Report: Nikola Jokic wins 2021-22 NBA MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/rep… – 9:20 AM

If Nikola Jokic averages 25-12-6 for the rest of his career on top of back to back MVPs, his place in basketball history is going to become fascinating with or without a title.

Could he finish as a top-20 player ever? Top-15? His trajectory for being just 27 years old is insane. – 9:10 AM

Nikola Jokic this season (with team rank):

PPG: 27.1 (1st)

RPG: 13.8 (1st)

APG: 7.9 (1st)

Stl PG: 1.5 (1st)

Blk PG: 0.9 (1st)

FG pct: 58% (1st)

The Nuggets were +444 when he was on the floor and -255 when he was off this season. – 9:06 AM

Nikola Jokic wins the 2022 NBA MVP. Back-to-back. Legend. – 9:05 AM

Nikola Jokic has won a second consecutive MVP, league source confirms to @denverpost. – 9:04 AM

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic voted the NBA’s MVP for a second consecutive season espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 8:57 AM

Centers in NBA history with multiple MVPs:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Moses Malone

Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/ecaTS3Xj7y – 8:56 AM

JOKER #MVP!

Nikola Jokic gets the award for the second straight year

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:51 AM

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. – 8:38 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Jokic had to foul Markieff to send him across the floor the way Embiid just did cleanly. – 10:01 PM

Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid: Congrats to Nikola, he deserved it… There’s no right or wrong.” Then brought up Bill Simmons’ comments on Jalen Green and said that he didn’t like them, wondered about the media votes and said he won’t care about awards anymore. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / May 11, 2022

Justin Grasso: Doc Rivers said he was “obviously disappointed” hearing that Joel Embiid is not expected to win MVP. “I don’t know if a guy could’ve done more than he did this year,” he added #Sixers -via Twitter @JGrasso_ / May 10, 2022

Rich Hoffman: Doc Rivers on the MVP race: “I do think this whole analytic-driven society, world is out of control at times with some of the measures that they use. Like, watch the dang game and decide is what I’ve always said.” Full quote below. pic.twitter.com/3gWVQBvmAA -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / May 10, 2022