Philadelphia, PA

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

 5 days ago

E_Nola (1), Hoskins 2 (4), Bohm (5). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Seattle 11. 2B_Harper 2 (10),...

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

DP_Seattle 0, New York 2. LOB_Seattle 7, New York 6. 2B_Toro (5), Frazier (9), France (5), Winker (6), Marte (8), Nimmo (6). 3B_Davis (1), Nimmo (2), Escobar (2). HR_Ju.Rodríguez (2), Raleigh (2), Lindor (6). SF_Toro (2). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Ray W,4-3655539. Romo H,2100000. Sewald H,2100001. Steckenrider H,41-342200. Castillo S,2-22-300012. New...
Houston 8, Washington 0

DP_Houston 1, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 5, Washington 7. HR_Maldonado (3), Gurriel (2), McCormick (3), Altuve (7). SB_McCormick (1). Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th. Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Alan Porter. T_3:07. A_25,915 (41,339).
Phillies win third straight over N.L. West leading Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Dodger Stadium has always been one of Bryce Harper’s favorite visiting ballparks. The two-time NL MVP made his major league debut here in 2012 and he also likes it because he gets to see family and friends that make the drive over from Las Vegas.
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3. 2B_Giménez (6), Straw (7), Rosario (3). HR_Ramírez (8), Urshela (3), Buxton (11). SB_Arraez (1), Palacios (1). Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_19,850 (38,544).
NWSL Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. North Carolina at Gotham FC ppd. Orlando at North Carolina, 7 p.m. San Diego Wave FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Houston at Portland, 6 p.m. Kansas City at Angel City FC, 10:30 p.m.
USL Championship Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Colorado at San Diego ppd. Detroit City FC at Miami, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Birmingham, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy II at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at El Paso, 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Miami at Charleston, 7 p.m. New York...
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

E_Lopez (4). DP_Kansas City 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Kansas City 6, Colorado 8. 2B_Rivera (1), Daza (2). HR_Rivera (1), Merrifield (2), Witt Jr. (3). SF_Merrifield (4), Díaz (1). Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox. T_3:23. A_34,505 (50,445).
