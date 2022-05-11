ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agenda - May 12, 2022 Kirkland City Council Special Meeting

Cover picture for the articleDownload the full City Council E-packet(PDF, 28MB) To view the definitions of the Topics in the Order of Business click here. NOTICE: Several of...

Report: King County Overwhelmed With Property Tax Exemptions For Seniors

A new report from the King County Auditor’s Office found that the King County Department of Assessments was overwhelmed and fell months behind on reviewing applications for property tax exemptions for seniors, people with disabilities, and disabled veterans. Presented to the King County Council’s Government Accountability and Oversight committee...
KING COUNTY, WA
BREAKING: Lynnwood City Council launches investigation into one of its own

LYNNWOOD, Wash., May 10, 2022 – After an executive session that included the City’s attorney on Monday, the Lynnwood City Council voted unanimously, 6-0, to launch an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by a councilmember. “I move to authorize the City to initiate an investigation of allegations...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Cannabis DUI challenge rejected by state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court has upheld Washington’s law, making it illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis, based on a statute put in place by voters as part of the 2012 initiative legalizing marijuana. Justices unanimously rejected May 12 a Snohomish County man’s contention that...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Spokane County poised to award $101M in federal stimulus funds

(The Center Square) – Spokane County has taken a patient approach to dispensation of $101 million in American Rescue Plan dollars to ensure all expenditures are in full compliance with federal rules. That ground work will soon pay off because the county is poised to begin advertising for a...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Rent for 2-bedroom apartments rising quickly in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Census data used in the American Community Survey are showing that two-bedroom apartments are seeing a higher rate of rent increase than other units. Like in many parts of the country, securing affordable housing in Tacoma can be tough. Marilyn Peneff moved to Tacoma from Seattle,...
TACOMA, WA
Pierce County community meets with law enforcement to address rise in crime

BROWNS POINT, Wash. - Wednesday, dozens of people packed into a room in the Browns Point community of Pierce County to ask officials what they are doing to address crime. It was a packed house at the Browns Point Improvement Club Wednesday night. About 70 people gathered in the room listening to county leaders as well as asking questions.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Death of the Golden Goose

Guest Writer Taimi Dunn Gorman has been a Fairhaven customer since 1973. She was a founder of the Colophon Café in 1985 and a past president of both the Fairhaven Association and the Fairhaven Village Association. She helped create and named the “Fairhaven Village Green,” and created the “Fairhaven Ladies of the Evening Society.” She wrote the bestselling book, “Haunted Fairhaven.” She and her husband are “Builders of Bellingham” recipients from WWU, and she received a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Fairhaven Association. She's written hundreds of customer service and business-related articles. Taimi is as passionate about Fairhaven’s future as she has been about its past. She also contends she will be one of the people standing in the rain trying to figure out parking machines, along with many others.
BELLINGHAM, WA

