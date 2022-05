HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Abortion rights rallies took place across the state as part of the nationwide “Bans Off Our Bodies” movement. “Abortion on demand and without apology and our message is very strong. We refuse to let the Supreme Court take away a woman’s right to choose and take away the right to abortion,” said Liz Rees, Rise Up for Abortion Rights organizer.

