ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake County, ID

Fire chief to ranchers and homeowners: Get your burn permits

By CHARLIE WAGNER Montpelier News-Examiner
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the area dries out, the risk arises of a controlled fire becoming an uncontrolled fire. Last summer proved to be a mild fire season for the Bear Lake Valley, and Bear Lake County Fire Chief Mark Parker would like to see the same outcome this year. “If you...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Sheriff's Report

8:50 a.m. Deputy Theresa Marshall checked on a report of vandalism at Mackay High School. 11 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation of a report of impersonation in Challis. APRIL 26. 3:38 p.m. Pahsimeroi volunteer firefighters doused a file in a pile of manure on McCoy Lane in...
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Two people dead in reported shooting in New Plymouth

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — Two people were found dead following a report of a shooting early Sunday morning. The Payette County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at 550 Ada Road in New Plymouth. When police arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The sheriff's office...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
radiokenai.com

Division Of Forestry And CES On Scene Of Wendy Lane Fire In Soldotna

Authorities are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire reported in the neighborhood of Wendy Lane in Soldotna. According to on scene reports, three structures on a Wendy Lane property are affected. Two of the structures were on fire with one being considered a total loss. The affected property was in the 48000 block of Wendy Lane.
SOLDOTNA, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bear Lake County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Bear Lake County, ID
Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KELOLAND TV

51-year-old hiker dies near Grizzly Creek Trail

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 51-year-old hiker died on the trails Friday afternoon. According to the Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, the hiker collapsed near Grizzly Creek Trail in the Keystone area. Life-saving measures were taken until emergency services arrived, but, officials say the hiker was later pronounced...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Parker
Post Register

Suspicious death at Highway 26 rest area, police say

RIRIE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death at the Lane Clark Hill Rest Area on Highway 26. Police found the deceased victim near a parked car at 6:30 Friday morning. They have not released any additional information about the circumstances of the victim's death.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
KDRV

Marijuana gets property owner $33,000 fine

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Marijuana and money are parts of a law enforcement effort at a marijuana grow this week in Central Point. When the Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site Thursday, it included Jackson County Code Enforcement in the visit. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says while law enforcement took care of legal concerns, Code Enforcement cited the property owner for several code violations, bringing a $33,000 fine.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ranchers
Post Register

Boise woman scammed by moving company: 'I was horrified'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Stefanie Salem was moving from California to Idaho and needed to book a moving company, so she went online. That was the beginning of her nightmare. "I've never moved out of state, and so I called a moving company, and unfortunately, I got a broker and not a moving company," Salem said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Bear Creek Trail offers great spring hiking

The trail we were hiking was high above the creek bottom. This gave us a great vantage to look down on some of the open spaces of grassy meadows dotted with a few juniper trees and rocks. In one section of brush maybe 50 yards away, I spotted large, donkey-like...
TRAVEL
Post Register

Two arrests made at Idaho Statehouse during Planned Parenthood demonstration

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two people were arrested Saturday during a large pro-choice demonstration in downtown Boise. Boise Police says overall the demonstration was mostly peaceful, but "two disturbances" led to the two arrests. In the first instance, Boise Police says "a man and woman walked into the street...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Fire guts garage, destroys classic vehicles stored inside

BLACKFOOT — A fire broke out in a detached garage on the corner of Apple Street and Wooten Way on Tuesday morning. Most of the contents of the garage were destroyed, including some collector vehicles and stored items in the structure. Blackfoot police and fire units were dispatched to the scene and found the structure engulfed in flames. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy