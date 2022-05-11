ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

7-Eleven reveals custom Mustang

By Shane McGlaun
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

7-Eleven has revealed a customized Ford Mustang built by Galpin Auto Sports. The car is a 2021 Mustang, and shoppers have a chance to win the customized car by purchasing selected items at 7-Eleven,...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motorious

1964 Chevy Impala SS Is Being Offered At No Reserve

This true SS Impala offers elegant style. The Chevrolet Impala seems to have been around for ions, and despite a couple of hiatuses, GM still produces a current Impala model to this day. While the car may not have been around for ions, per se, but it has been around for quite a few decades considering that 1958 was its very first model year. Let's talk about the 1964 model year, the last model of the third-generation as well as the final year to sit atop GM's X-Frame. Being offered by OK Classics Auction is this example of a true SS 1964 Chevy Impala.
DURANT, OK
Motorious

1963 Chevrolet Impala Boasts Massive V8

This classic Impala is a personal luxury and performance legend. Chevrolet was a significant player in the luxury muscle car market, which ran rampant in the 1960s and 1970s because of its ability to corner and dominate automotive industry sectors quickly. This ability has been afforded to them by their incredibly lengthy history and engineering process, which ensures the stability, design, and driving experience are up to Chevy standards. So it's easy to see why cars like the Impala were, and still are, so popular with car enthusiasts across the nation. These vehicles were big, luxurious, and powerful for their time, and now they have become some of the most desirable cars on the market. So if you happen to be one of the millions of classic car fans with a taste for the Chevrolet Impala, this car may be exactly what you need.
SANDY, UT
CarBuzz.com

Dodge Has Special Plans For The Challenger Hellcat

Last month, Dodge revealed the lucky person to win the role of Chief Donut Maker. This role will see Preston Patterson act as a brand ambassador as part of Dodge's "Never Lift" campaign. It's a very important role as the high-performance automaker progresses towards something its fans are unlikely to love - an electric muscle car. Patterson will have to convince these people just how cool EVs can be, but he will also get to do what his title implies: shred tires and make noise. In addition, he will reveal details on the brand's future products, and if recent comments from the brand's CEO are anything to go by, he could be getting to drive a very special Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Cadillac Eldorado Owner Asking For Big Bucks

The Cadillac Eldorado is a special car, but does it warrant such a high price?. The third-generation Cadillac Eldorado is a car that most of us probably don't think about today. While the 1960s and 1970s were all about putting the Cadillac brand first, the '50s were a growing period for everybody, which led to a list of pretty interesting cars that were eventually overshadowed by the muscle car era. This Cadillac is a particularly fascinating piece of automotive history as it sports some of the best options available at the time rolled into one car. We're sure it's pretty happy to spread its wings after spending four decades locked inside with three barn-fulls of classic cars. But what makes this car so unique?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Grille#Vehicles#Galpin Auto Sports#Speedway#Slurpee
Motorious

1954 Ford Ranch Wagon Is A Different Breed Of Lowrider

This car is as unique as they come and has the power to back it up!. If you like lowriders, then you're sure to love this 1954 Ford Ranch Wagon, which uses its bulky exterior and '50s design to make one of the most unique customs we've seen yet. Cars like this one are deserving of the respect often given by the lowrider community, but it can sometimes be challenging to understand the true beauty of these vehicles. So let's talk about all that makes this an excellent purchase for any classic car enthusiast with an exceptional taste for customs. Perhaps it's the engine, transmission, or style that lets it stand out from the rest. Let's find out as we dive into this vintage Ford masterpiece.
SANDY, UT
Motorious

Girlfriend Steals And Sells Classic Chevy Impala

Here's a reason to be thankful for being single... Relationships can be difficult as two people raised in different households navigate all the difficulties of life together. However, some people just plain suck at them in the worst way possible. Case in point: a girlfriend had her boyfriend’s beloved 1967 Chevrolet Impala impounded because she despised the attention the classic car was getting.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A Cadillac-Made Corvette Z06 Would Look Like

It's been a while since Cadillac had a horse in the two-door sports car race. There was the CTS-V Coupe a while back, but that car is long since dead. Before that, we had the luxury GT car that was the Cadillac XLR. While Cadillac has shifted its focus to high-powered sports saloons like the CT5-V Blackwing, Chevrolet has continued to carry the torch for two-door GM goodness.
CARS
Motorious

1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power. Wicked stance, wide Mickey Thompson rubbers wrapped around massive 20×15 American Legend wheels, and a roll cage jump out to onlookers as a warning that this Galaxie is no ordinary full-size Ford from the ‘60s. Built by the guys at Bones Fab, this monster was profiled on AutotopiaLA, and it's the thing (street) dreams are made of – with tons of power at its dispose. No one is safe.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V revealed in leaked photos

Honda has a busy year ahead as it plans to launch redesigned versions of its CR-V, HR-V and Pilot crossovers. The automaker previewed the new HR-V in April and now we have our first look at the new CR-V. These leaked photos were discovered by Motor1 on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and provide a clear look at the design of the upcoming sixth-generation CR-V.
CARS
Motorious

Pre-War Ford Barn Finds Will Make You Think

What an interesting bunch of cars... Barn finds, the real true barn finds which aren’t some highly-staged event designed to sell a classic car for top dollar at auction, are almost like finding a buried time capsule. Actually, they’re better than a time capsule, which might include some interesting items but nothing you can actually drive. Plus, they can teach you plenty about history none of your teachers thought should be included.
BUYING CARS
Fox News

Real-life Barbie drives an electric Chevrolet Corvette

Barbie is going green in a pink electric car. Warner Bros. has released the first teaser image for the live-action "Barbie" movie that releases next year. The shot shows actress Margot Robbie in the role of the Mattel toy behind the wheel of a classic pink and white Chevrolet Corvette.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

10 Fastest Cars With the Quickest 1/4-Mile Acceleration Time

The acceleration time is one of the best ways to show the performance capabilities of sports cars and supercars. Automakers are continuously pushing the limits to get to the end of the quarter-mile “drag strip” first. Check out the 10 fastest cars with the quickest 1/4-mile acceleration time.
CARS
insideevs.com

DeLorean EVolved Will Reportedly Debut Sooner, On May 31

We wonder what prompted the reborn DeLorean company to choose to reveal its new electric sports car sooner than initially planned. Usually in the industry, things are the other way around and vehicles get postponed, they hardly ever are shown sooner than previously announced. DeLorean wanted to first show the...
CARS
Motorious

Five Rolls Royces And Dusty Buick Barn Finds

The collection dwells in the Appalachian Mountains. We've all seen some valuable classic cars show up on some old collector's front lawn or storage shed. In fact, many of the world's most incredible luxury vehicles have been seen near the end of their lives rotting away in a barn. However, these cars are usually saved from their horrible resting place for restoration. These cars typically go on to sell for big bucks or end up in the personal collection of the builder, provided their quality has satisfied the requirements. Although sometimes a collection of rough condition project cars is seen as one of these caches, there is one significant difference. The owners actually work on them!
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Inside John Cena's Muscle Car Collection

This collection highlights American manufacturing triumphs, and is full of one-off and ultra-rare cars. Back when Motorious was a seedling, John Cena and the Ford GT drama was one of the first ongoing stories we covered in-depth. Since then, the more we learn about Cena's car obsession, the more we like him. He's a hardcore American muscle car guy, with a few halo cars that have passed through his garage. Here are some highlights of the cars owned by John Cena over the years.
CELEBRITIES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
20K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy