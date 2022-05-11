ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Aces, Eagles end in stalemate

Chowan Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaNKy_0fZyazZk00

ELIZABETH CITY - The John A. Holmes Aces’ soccer team (11-7) traveled to Northeastern High School Eagles (8-10-2) on a chilly and windy Monday night, for their final regular season conference game with the Eagles.

The Aces were looking for a win to solidify home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles were looking to show off their improvements since their last meeting with the Aces (Eagles lost 7-0) and lock-in their post-season position.

Once the whistle sounded, the Aces’ came out with the safety off and immediately began firing upon Northeastern’s goal. But Eagles’ senior goalkeeper, Anaya Harper, kept the onslaught at bay denying every goal attempt.

The Eagles were frustrated by the physical play of the Aces. Holmes monopolized ball possession for most of the first half, limiting Northeastern’s goal attempts.

Neither team was able to score in the first half.

In the second half, Holmes faced an entirely different Northeastern team. The Eagles’ change the temperature of by employing the same physicality as the Aces’ dished out in the first half, which assisted the Eagles with more attempts at the goal.

The two teams played to a draw in regulation, along with two 10 minute overtime periods. The match ended in a draw, each team’s records improving; Aces11-7-1 and Eagles 8-10-3.

Edenton’s Keeper, Amanda Turner was named Player of the Match by the Aces staff for turning in eight key saves, including three one-on-one stops against a tenacious and speedy Northeastern team.

Comments / 0

Related
Scarlet Nation

Scouting video: Sophomore Jayden "Juke" Harris

BERMUDA RUN — Salisbury (N.C.) High sophomore shooting guard Jayden Harris was able to showcase his various scoring skills. The slender 6-foot-4, 175-pounder has picked up offers from Texas A&M and Radford in recent weeks. Harris, whose nickname is Juke, was able to take part in the Battle of North Carolina with Team Wall 16s on May 6-8.
SALISBURY, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Wilcher recruiting fellow five-star prospect

The two current five-star players committed to the UNC basketball recruiting Class of 2023 are working on adding another one to the mix. With Simeon Wilcher and Gregory “G.G.” Jackson, two five-star players, already committed to the UNC basketball recruiting Class of 2023, Hubert Davis and his staff have gotten off to a great start with this respective group.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Severe Storms Target Maryland Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. May 15 — Strong to severe storms move into Maryland over the next two days triggering a WEATHER ALERT Monday. Sunday begins cloudy and foggy with some sun by the afternoon and highs nearing 80-degrees. There is also the chance for spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Maryland is under a marginal risk for severe weather due to the potential for some damaging wind gusts.
BALTIMORE, MD
thecharlottepost.com

New to spotlight: Charlotte pastor, gospel singer, songwriter John Parker II

John Parker II, a pastor at Charlotte’s Eastside Church, released his debut album, No One Like You in February. Charlotte recording artist John Parker II released his first full length Christian album No One Like You on February 22 via his independent record label Shadow1 Records. The 15-track album is a follow-up to 2018’s The Wash Me Over EP. It is available to stream or download on multiple platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Sports
City
Elizabeth City, NC
City
Edenton, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Education
WNCT

Car show coming to Jacksonville on May 21st

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car show is coming to Jacksonville looking to wow families. On Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding a “Kolossal Day” for kids. The 3rd Annual Kolossal Day for Kids will feature a motorcycle ride and car show. The motorcycle ride starts and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Temperature#Aces11 7 1#Edenton S Keeper
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
ECONOMY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain moving in Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with a stray shower or storm later this evening. Rain will move in Monday morning a few storms are possible in spots, especially in our eastern counties. A few stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Expect some clearing in the afternoon and it will not be as warm, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s There will be another chance for a shower or storm around dinnertime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBTV

Deadly shooting near Statesville businesses

The 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday night. he issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state. Formula shortage turning into a crisis.
STATESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WCNC

Early voting ends Saturday in North Carolina for midterm primaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was the final day for Mecklenburg County residents to vote early in the North Carolina primaries. Early voting closed at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. After that, all voting must be done in person on Election Day. Any voters who requested and received an absentee ballot must return it by 5 p.m. on Election Day, May 17, or have their ballot postmarked by Election Day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Highest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher-paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wkml.com

North Carolina Beach Named One of the 25 Best in the Country

Summer is coming and it’s time to think about all those beautiful North Carolina beach days in your future. But where should you venture to if you’re looking for the best beach to head to? Well, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, there’s one North Carolina beach that stands out as one of the 25 best in the country.
LIFESTYLE
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

North Carolina the No. 2 safest state during COVID

(WNCT) – Wallethub posted an article recently about the safest states during COVID-19 pandemic and North Carolina ranked No. 2 overall. The rankings are set up across five key metrics that include the level of COVID-19 community transmission, the rates of positive testing, hospitalizations, and death, as well as the share of the eligible population […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Chowan Herald

Chowan Herald

Edenton, NC
21
Followers
80
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the Josephine Leary building in historic downtown Edenton, the Chowan Herald is a weekly publication owned by Adams Publishing Company. The North Carolina Press Association member and award-winning newspaper has covered Chowan County since Aug. 30, 1934. It recently expanded coverage to include eastern Washington counties, as well as Tyrrell and Hyde counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/chowan/

Comments / 0

Community Policy