Aces, Eagles end in stalemate

ELIZABETH CITY - The John A. Holmes Aces’ soccer team (11-7) traveled to Northeastern High School Eagles (8-10-2) on a chilly and windy Monday night, for their final regular season conference game with the Eagles.

The Aces were looking for a win to solidify home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles were looking to show off their improvements since their last meeting with the Aces (Eagles lost 7-0) and lock-in their post-season position.

Once the whistle sounded, the Aces’ came out with the safety off and immediately began firing upon Northeastern’s goal. But Eagles’ senior goalkeeper, Anaya Harper, kept the onslaught at bay denying every goal attempt.

The Eagles were frustrated by the physical play of the Aces. Holmes monopolized ball possession for most of the first half, limiting Northeastern’s goal attempts.

Neither team was able to score in the first half.

In the second half, Holmes faced an entirely different Northeastern team. The Eagles’ change the temperature of by employing the same physicality as the Aces’ dished out in the first half, which assisted the Eagles with more attempts at the goal.

The two teams played to a draw in regulation, along with two 10 minute overtime periods. The match ended in a draw, each team’s records improving; Aces11-7-1 and Eagles 8-10-3.

Edenton’s Keeper, Amanda Turner was named Player of the Match by the Aces staff for turning in eight key saves, including three one-on-one stops against a tenacious and speedy Northeastern team.