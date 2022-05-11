Oh, how I miss the good ol’ days.

Don’t you remember when you waited for a table when you stopped by a restaurant? Now, even looking at plenty of empty tables, we wait for staff to be available for us to take a table.

Do you remember when you weren’t expected to understand poor attitudes and lousy service?

It was a different time three years ago. An easier time, in some ways. Now, there are insane worker shortages and the staff that are showing up find it hard to grin and bear it, day after day.

Me? I just want to experience the kind of service again that made me feel like anything but a burden or inconvenience.

I miss people going the extra mile to secure my business. I miss seeing real deals because places were trying to get my attention. Now, supply and demand have created inflated prices, and objects go to the quickest hand and highest bidder.

At times, short tempers and ill attitudes tempt me to respond in kind. I want to huff, complain or snap back. It feels like people say whatever pops in their heads, simultaneously expecting people to validate those thoughts, no matter how unfounded they may be.

In a weird irony, everyone’s required to “look at the science,” while at the same time anyone with a conviction, even one found only between their ears, is seen as trustworthy. After all, it’s their truth — as if truth could just be centered on a person’s opinion.

I was told recently that we are all craving authenticity. Really? Is that why we spend hours watching overdramatized content on our phones? If we’re craving authenticity, why are we numbing out on unrealistic content on our phones and TVs so often?

Are you frustrated about high prices, overbooked places, supply shortages and workers staying home?

I’ve been reminded several times lately that Jesus did not come to be served.

If Jesus didn’t come to be served, but to serve, why am I so frustrated by not getting good customer service? I’m guessing it’s not the Christ-like part of me that’s offended. So, when I find myself angry or miffed, I can be assured that I’m in need of grace and correction.

If my capitalist, American, middle-class, white male expectations ever cloud my Jesus-redeemed heart, those expectations must die. If I attach my faith, my priorities, to anything else but Jesus alone, it is easy to be frustrated.

But, I want to serve and help as Jesus did. I want to look at the hurting person at Bojangles and greet them with dignity and kindness. Jesus met the woman at the well, and Bojangles would be the modern-day watering hole.

I want to touch and heal sick people without masks or hand sanitizer. Am I ready to be available to those who have hurt others, the way Jesus was available for Zacchaeus? And, to the spiritually stagnant but questioning, I want to meet at night as Jesus did with Nicodemus.

What a wonderful reality check for anybody who says they’re a follower of Jesus. If poor customer service rocks the boat for us, we’ve really got to reconnect to our Source.

I can be considerate and patient and eager, and full of joy — no matter how anybody chooses to regard me. And, if that be the case, I bet I can just serve my own food at home, with pleasure. That may be healthier anyway.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com .