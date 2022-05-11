ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Keep eyes on college sports...

By David Friedman Columnist
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago

Last week, I strongly encouraged you to check out some of the Carolina Hurricanes round one series against Boston and the NBA playoffs as well. I did just that and, while all the games haven’t gone my way, I have certainly been entertained.

Despite all of the postseason excitement combined with a Kentucky Derby winner that tried to eat the other horses after the race, it’s actually college athletics that had my current attention. Blame it on the Carolina/Duke rivalry.

See, what had happened was… the UNC basketball program had all four starters who were eligible to return choose to do just that. They also signed the coveted recruit they had been chasing.

While all of this was great news for the Tar Heels, it couldn’t be expected and actually left the team a bit imbalanced and in need of a big man without a scholarship available to offer.

Then Kerwin Walton, a player who seemed destined for glory as a freshman under Roy Williams yet never earned much playing time from Hubert Davis, announced his intent to transfer. That opens up a scholarship for Carolina to use and find a big man in the transfer portal.

This morning I saw the news that a few miles away in Durham, Jon Scheyer has hit the ground running as Duke’s head coach after announcing the addition of two grad transfers. This is in addition to the number one rated recruiting class in the country that includes three projected NBA lottery picks and the recent hire of super recruiter Jai Lucas from Kentucky’s staff.

Carolina doesn’t return all of their eligible starters without name image and likeness (NIL). Those guys can return to school and make money now. Armando Bacot will even be on Netflix’s OBX next season.

The loss of a talented player to transfer used to be heartbreaking for fans and now it can be good news for all involved.

You can’t tell it in print, but there is a heavy emphasis on the word can. I believe if the coach should have a right to leave when he wants to then the player should as well, but it doesn’t always result in a win-win like it will with Walton and UNC.

These are just a few examples of how both NIL and the transfer portal have changed college athletics, and it’s greatest rivalry, right before our eyes. While I am still watching the playoffs, I can’t help but keep glancing back at college sports to see what will happen next.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

UVA women’s lax tops USC 13-11 in NCAA First Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated Southern Cal 13-11 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, NC. Sophomore Morgan Schwab tied a program record with seven assists in the win, while freshman Rachel Clark scored four goals. Head coach...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC women’s LAX sets program record in win over Virginia

The North Carolina women’s lacrosse team made some history on Sunday in their NCAA Tournament win over Virginia. The No. 1 seeded Tar Heels took down No. 15 Virginia in dominant fashion, beating the Cavaliers 24-2, which is the most goals in an NCAA Tournament game for the program. With the win, UNC improved their record to 19-0 overall this season as they have continued their dominant play. Jamie Ortega led the way with four goals and five assists while Caitlyn Wurzburger added a goal and six assists. Ally Mastroianni, Scottie Rose Growney and Andie Aldave all added three goals in the game. The Tar Heels will host Stony Brook in an NCAA quarterfinal on Thursday (5/19) in Chapel Hill. Time TBD. The 8th-seeded Seawolves beat Rutgers on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinal. — UNC Women's Lacrosse (@uncwlax) May 15, 2022 UNC will now face off against Stony Brook (16-2) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at home. The game begins at 7:30 and will be broadcasted on ESPNU. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Basketball
Raleigh, NC
College Basketball
City
Durham, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
Raleigh, NC
Sports
cbs19news

Virginia edges past USC to advance to NCAA second round

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Morgan Schwab tied a program-record with seven assists to lead Virginia to a 13-11 win over USC and advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Schwab assisted five of the first seven goals of the game as UVA raced out to a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jai Lucas
Person
Jon Scheyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson softball falls short in ACC softball championship game

Clemson dealt with another heartbreaking ACC championship loss Saturday, as the Tigers fell to Florida State 8-6 at Pittsburgh’s Vartabedian Field. Florida state dealt the Tigers their second straight ACC final loss, as Clemson fell 1-0 to Duke in the game last season. A four-run sixth inning lifted the Seminoles to victory as Mack Leonard hit a three-run home to give the Tigers opposition a lead. Clemson had their chance to take it back in the seventh but couldn’t put together enough runs. It is just Clemson softball’s third season and the Tigers’ season isn’t over yet. Heading into the game, Clemson was ranked No.8 in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, so we will wait to see if they get the opportunity to host the program’s first regional. We will have to wait till Sunday when the NCAA reveals the tournament field before knowing. List Twitter reacts: Clemson softball advances to ACC Championship  
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#College Athletics#Nba Playoffs#Nba#Kentucky Derby#Unc#The Tar Heels
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit says he’s recruiting this five-star prospect to join him

With both Simeon Wilcher and G.G. Jackson committed, UNC head coach Hubert Davis and the program are off to a fantastic start to the 2023 cycle. But they aren’t done just yet. One player that UNC is targeting is five-star forward Matas Buzelis, a Chicago suburbs native that is playing at Brewster Academy. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound Buzelis is one of the top players in the 2023 class and has 13 offers so far.  Last month, UNC was in Chicago to meet with his parents as they hope to make a good impression. And now, Wilcher is attempting to recruit him to UNC as...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson softball announced as NCAA Regional host for the first time in program history

In just their third year as a program, Clemson (39-15) softball will be hosting postseason softball for the first time. After falling in the ACC championship game for the second consecutive season, there were doubts that this could happen. However, the Tigers found out their fate Sunday as the selection show announced that Clemson would be hosting a regional for the first time in program history. Sunday’s selection show saw Clemson earning the 10th overall seed in the 64-team tournament, hosting a double-elimination regional that will include UNC Wilmington (32-13), Auburn (39-15), and Louisiana (45-11). Though they ended the with a loss in the ACC championship, the Tigers’ hot end to the season earned the team a No.8 ranking in NCAA’s RPI rankings. The Tigers will open up play against UNC-Wilmington on Friday, at McWhorter Stadium at noon. List One marquee matchup featuring Clemson players for every week of 2022 NFL season  
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Netflix
WTVQ

UK Softball punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)– For the 13th-straight year, the Kentucky Softball program was selected to the NCAA Tournament, as the Wildcats have been slotted into the Blacksburg Regional, hosted by No. 3 overall seed Virginia Tech. The other participants in the Blacksburg Regional are Miami (OH), automatic qualifiers out of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Geremy Guerrero signs with Houston Astros

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Former Indiana State pitcher Geremy Guerrero signed a contract with the Houston Astros over the weekend. He is heading to the team facility in West Palm Beach, Florida to begin training for the remainder of the year. The 2021 Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year posted a record of 10-1 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
The Baltimore Sun

Shaylan Ahearn’s success on draws propels No. 2 seed Maryland women’s lacrosse to 19-6 rout of Duke in NCAA Tournament

The task might have seemed intimidating. Not only was Shaylan Ahearn, the Maryland women’s lacrosse team’s top draw specialist, asked to tangle with Duke’s Maddie Jenner, the nation’s leader in draw controls who set an NCAA Division I single-season record in that category this spring, but the 5-foot-7 Ahearn also gave up seven inches to Jenner. Ahearn, however, refused to get drawn into the ...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Williamston, NC
31
Followers
98
Post
944
Views
ABOUT

Williamston Enterprise is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Martin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Williamston.

 https://www.reflector.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy