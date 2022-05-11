Newton boys finish fifth at LHC golf tournament

Newton senior Ethan Walker led the Cardinal boys golf team at the conference tournament on Monday. Walker shot a 77 and was an all-conference player for the second straight season spring. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

DES MOINES — For the second straight season, Newton’s boys golf team placed fifth in the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament.

The latest version of the Cardinals turned in a much better score than last year’s fifth-place team though. That shows the LHC is a league of great depth.

“I was happy with how we played today,” Newton boys head golf coach Pat Riley said. “We had a respectable 331 team score almost nipping DCG, which finished second in our regular season conference meets.”

The Cardinals shot a 343 last year in fifth. This year, they shaved 12 strokes off that score and five golfers shot lower than 90 for the third time this season and the second time in the past four days.

“We need to keep this momentum going through sectionals on Wednesday,” Riley said “If we do, I believe we will advance to the district tournament at Bos Landen.”

Lincoln Ergenbright

Ethan Walker and Lincoln Ergenbright were the top two Newton golfers for the third straight conference tournament.

Walker finished eighth overall with a 6-over-par 77 and Ergenbright was 11th with an 80. The top 12 golfers earn all-conference status.

Walker’s nine-hole splits were 39-38 and Ergenbright went 38-42.

“Ethan Walker and Lincoln Ergenbright both earned all-conference honors and it’s well deserved,” Riley said. “Those two have worked really hard over the last four years to get to this level.”

Newton carded a 331 and was one stroke back of Dallas Center-Grimes in fifth at the par 71 Willow Creek Golf Course.

Class 4A Indianola (304) edged Pella (306) to win the conference title and the rest of the eight-team field included 4A Norwalk (310), Pella Christian (339), Grinnell (340) and Oskaloosa (350).

Brennan Amos

After Walker and Ergenbright for Newton were Brennan Amos (87) and Kinnick Pritchard (87). Braydon Chance (88) and Conner Brain (94) turned in non-counting scores.

Pella’s Will Simpson was the meet medalist with a 4-under-par 67 and Indianola’s Preston Bily shot a 2-under-par 69 as the runner-up medalist.

There was a three-way tie for the final all-conference spot. Those players turned in an 80.

Indianola landed in the 2-3 spots in the individual standings and Pella went 1-4. Norwalk held down spots 6-7-9-10.