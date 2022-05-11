Ahh, strawberry season is upon us...

I like to cook seasonally and locally when I can, and tasty locally-grown strawberries can still be found everywhere in the area. You can enjoy these sweet little berries for a few more weeks as long as the season permits.

There are many ways to enjoy the bountiful strawberry crop. From topping a salad with pecans and crumbled goat or blue cheese to layering them in buttery shortcakes with whipped cream to a refreshing fruit smoothie, berries are the perfect way to add sweetness, color and a healthy dose of vitamins.

One of my favorite ways to use strawberries is as a topping and filling for sweet crepes as a wonderfully light dessert or breakfast.

Breakfast is so apropos for berries. Waffles, french toast, blintzes or pancakes are a great medium for a bright sprinkling of berries.

An unusual pancake you may not have tried yet is the Dutch Baby. This large puffed and golden pancake has been around for years, and I remember seeing them featured as German Pancakes on the menu at many popular breakfast chains as a child. Whether called Dutch or German, or even a Hootenanny, this puffed pancake is an interesting change to your breakfast lineup.

This week I have included my Berry Dutch Baby recipe, along with a recipe for Fresh Strawberry Syrup, to help you take advantage of strawberry season here in North Carolina. Enjoy!

Please note for my Fresh Strawberry Pie recipe I made a few adjustments recently because the berries I picked were really sweet and small, so I reduced the sugar by half a cup and increased the berries by three cups for a full pie. Always consider recipes as a guide and prepare to your own taste and the available ingredients.

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.