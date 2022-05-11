ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pungo claims TIC title over Lawrence

By Gene Motley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 5 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY - Despite only scoring three total runs between them in their two regular-season meetings, Pungo Christian Academy put that well behind them as they defeated Lawrence Academy 10-0 in the Tarheel Independent Conference softball tournament championship game.

Earlier this season each team won on the other’s field: Lawrence edged 1-0 by the Raiders in Merry Hill, but taking a 2-0 win on the road in Belhaven near the end of April.

While that seemed to set the table for a close, tight game in the championship, it didn’t quite work out that way.

Pungo exploded for all of its runs in a single inning and then cruised to a run-rule victory shortened to four-and-a-half innings.

Lawrence had earned their way in thanks to an 8-2 mark in conference play. Meanwhile, Pungo’s only blemish was their loss to Lawrence, leaving them at 9-1.

Both teams also scored semi-final wins beginning with Tuesday’s games: Pungo smashing Ridgecroft 11-2 while Lawrence held off a determined Albemarle squad, 7-2.

Lawrence opened the title tilt when Samantha Hughson smacked a one-out single to right field, then stole second base. But she failed to score as Pungo registered the next two outs.

The Raiders fared no better in their half of the first, opening with a base-hit followed by a two-out walk before a strikeout ended the threat.

Both teams went three up-and-three down in the second. Pungo’s Reagan Stoop appeared to be settling in as she also retired the side in order in the top of the third.

In their half of the third, Pungo scored 10 runs on six hits, but LAW aided their opponent’s effort by committing three errors.

All 10 runs were also scored before the Warriors were able to get the first out of the inning. The Raiders sent 13 batters to the plate and batters 1-thru-9 all scored with one batter scoring twice.

As down as they were, Lawrence fought back.

Morgan Stotesberry got a one-out single into the gap in right-center field, but was forced at second base for the second out when Riley Phelps reached on a fielder’s choice. A come-backer to the pitcher ended the inning.

In the fifth, Emma Smith got a one-out base hit, but a fly-out and a strike-out ended the threat, and the game on the 10-run rule.

Smith, Hughson and Morgan Stotesberry had the only hits for Lawrence.

Megan Stotesberry was tagged with the loss, giving up the 10 runs on seven hits; she walked three and had one strike-out.

Stoop went the distance for the Pungo win in the circle. She had five strikeouts and no walks.

Lawrence (14-8) now await their seeding in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association state softball playoffs with a chance to continue their season.

Gene Moltey can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com .

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

