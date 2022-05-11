ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Ahh, strawberry season is upon us...

By Chef Cheryl Orr Columnist
Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qYHND_0fZyZNMb00

I like to cook seasonally and locally when I can, and tasty locally-grown strawberries can still be found everywhere in the area. You can enjoy these sweet little berries for a few more weeks as long as the season permits.

There are many ways to enjoy the bountiful strawberry crop. From topping a salad with pecans and crumbled goat or blue cheese to layering them in buttery shortcakes with whipped cream to a refreshing fruit smoothie, berries are the perfect way to add sweetness, color and a healthy dose of vitamins.

One of my favorite ways to use strawberries is as a topping and filling for sweet crepes as a wonderfully light dessert or breakfast.

Breakfast is so apropos for berries. Waffles, french toast, blintzes or pancakes are a great medium for a bright sprinkling of berries.

An unusual pancake you may not have tried yet is the Dutch Baby. This large puffed and golden pancake has been around for years, and I remember seeing them featured as German Pancakes on the menu at many popular breakfast chains as a child. Whether called Dutch or German, or even a Hootenanny, this puffed pancake is an interesting change to your breakfast lineup.

This week I have included my Berry Dutch Baby recipe, along with a recipe for Fresh Strawberry Syrup, to help you take advantage of strawberry season here in North Carolina. Enjoy!

Enjoy!

Please note for my Fresh Strawberry Pie recipe I made a few adjustments recently because the berries I picked were really sweet and small, so I reduced the sugar by half a cup and increased the berries by three cups for a full pie. Always consider recipes as a guide and prepare to your own taste and the available ingredients.

If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.

Berry Dutch Baby

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• Pinch of salt plus ½ teaspoon salt, divided

• 1 pound of fresh strawberries, cleaned and sliced.

• 1/3 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

• 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• ¾ cup AP flour

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

• 4 large eggs

• ¾ cup whole milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• Powdered sugar and whipped cream, for serving

PREPARATION

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet in oven to heat.

2. Meanwhile macerate the berries in a large bowl with 1/3 cup sugar, lemon zest, juice, and salt. Set aside.

3. Make batter by whisking together flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In a large measuring cup whisk together the milk, eggs, vanilla, and maple syrup. Whisk the wet mixture into the dry and set aside batter to rest.

4. Carefully remove the hot skillet with a mitt. Add the butter and carefully swirl to melt using the mitt. Evenly add half of the strawberries to the skillet and return the pan to the oven for 5 minutes or until the berries begin to roast.

5. Remove the pan again with a mitt and pour the batter over the strawberries. Reduce the oven temperature to 400°F. Bake until puffed and golden-brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes and top with the remaining berries. Lightly dust with powdered sugar and top with whipped cream if desired. Serve with strawberry syrup

Strawberry Syrup

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pound fresh strawberries, cleaned and sliced

• 2 cups water

• 1 cup sugar

• Pinch of salt

PREPARATION

1. In a saucepan combine the strawberries and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes. Skim any foam that rises to the top.

2. Remove from heat. Strain the strawberry liquid through a fine strainer into another small saucepan. Stir lightly without pressing on the berries to extract the liquid. Discard the solids.

3. Set the small saucepan over medium heat and whisk in the sugar and salt. Bring to boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes until desired thickness, skimming any additional foam that rises to the top. Syrup will continue to thicken as it cools. Bring to room temperature and store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in North Carolina

North Carolina is truly a state for all seasons. In the spring, the state comes to life with blooming flowers and fresh green foliage. The summer months are perfect for lazy days at the beach or exploring the many hiking trails in the mountains. Autumn brings stunning displays of color as the leaves change, and winter brings a chance to enjoy snow sports or a cozy fireside.
Mount Airy News

Historic home, closed since 2019, is reopening

Public can visit Edwards-Franklin House this weekend. The Edwards-Franklin House has been around since 1799, but recently its storied history was put on hold by the pandemic — which is changing this weekend. For the first time in three years, open house tours are scheduled today and Sunday to...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Shrimp and Grits

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We are celebrating National Shrimp Day with a southern classic – shrimp and grits! Lauren learns how to make them from Chef Mara Norris of the Foodie School. You can sign up for classes with Mara at TheFoodieSchool.com. Charleston Shrimp and Grits. The Grits:. 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Enter VisitNC sweepstakes for a chance to win free NC Airbnb trip

Raleigh, N.C. — In an effort to boost rural North Carolina's economy, VisitNC and Airbnb are partnering together to highlight small-town stays. Last year, new Airbnb hosts in North Carolina earned a collective $75 million — and that's not including the added bonus that local businesses receive when people book small-town stays.
LIFESTYLE
WCNC

Jiggy with the Piggy barbecue festival starts this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Barbecue lovers from across the Carolinas will converge in Kannapolis this week for the annual Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. The annual spectacular attracts the best barbecue cooks from across the country competing for the top prize, including first place in the People's Choice Pork Contest. A total of 50 teams from across the U.S. will cook with bragging rights on the line in one of the largest sanctioned events by the Kansas City Barbecue Society.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powdered Sugar#Cotton Gin#Food Drink#French#The Dutch Baby#German#Dutch#Berry Dutch Baby
WNCT

Celebration on the Sound starts Thursday night

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Celebration on the Sound is happening for the first time ever.Carteret Community College will host the carnival and concert. It starts Thursday night with lots of fun fair rides.And throughout the weekend country music artists Avery Anna, Parmalee, Randy Houser and Shy […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
secretcharlotte.co

There’s A New Waterfront Restaurant Just A 30 Minute Drive From Charlotte

McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
WNCT

May 12: NC counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Customers line up for new Dunkin' in Garner

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A brand new Dunkin Donuts opened in Garner early Wednesday morning, and people were waiting in line before the doors opened for a chance to win free coffee.
GARNER, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
TRAVEL
FOX8 News

2 NC cities among top 25 places to retire in America

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have been named two of the top 25 places to retire in America, according to Forbes’ “Best Places To Retire In 2022” list.  “Forbes compared more than 800 locales in America on everything from housing costs and taxes to healthcare, air quality, crime and climate change […]
ECONOMY
Bertie Ledger-Advance

Bertie Ledger-Advance

Windsor, NC
23
Followers
83
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/bertie/

Comments / 0

Community Policy