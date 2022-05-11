Ahh, strawberry season is upon us...

I like to cook seasonally and locally when I can, and tasty locally-grown strawberries can still be found everywhere in the area. You can enjoy these sweet little berries for a few more weeks as long as the season permits.

There are many ways to enjoy the bountiful strawberry crop. From topping a salad with pecans and crumbled goat or blue cheese to layering them in buttery shortcakes with whipped cream to a refreshing fruit smoothie, berries are the perfect way to add sweetness, color and a healthy dose of vitamins.

One of my favorite ways to use strawberries is as a topping and filling for sweet crepes as a wonderfully light dessert or breakfast.

Breakfast is so apropos for berries. Waffles, french toast, blintzes or pancakes are a great medium for a bright sprinkling of berries.

An unusual pancake you may not have tried yet is the Dutch Baby. This large puffed and golden pancake has been around for years, and I remember seeing them featured as German Pancakes on the menu at many popular breakfast chains as a child. Whether called Dutch or German, or even a Hootenanny, this puffed pancake is an interesting change to your breakfast lineup.

This week I have included my Berry Dutch Baby recipe, along with a recipe for Fresh Strawberry Syrup, to help you take advantage of strawberry season here in North Carolina. Enjoy!

Please note for my Fresh Strawberry Pie recipe I made a few adjustments recently because the berries I picked were really sweet and small, so I reduced the sugar by half a cup and increased the berries by three cups for a full pie. Always consider recipes as a guide and prepare to your own taste and the available ingredients.

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and Cotton Gin Inn Culinary opening soon in Downtown Edenton.

Berry Dutch Baby

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• Pinch of salt plus ½ teaspoon salt, divided

• 1 pound of fresh strawberries, cleaned and sliced.

• 1/3 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon sugar, divided

• 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

• ¾ cup AP flour

• ¼ teaspoon cinnamon

• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg

• 4 large eggs

• ¾ cup whole milk

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• Powdered sugar and whipped cream, for serving

PREPARATION

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a 10-inch cast iron skillet in oven to heat.

2. Meanwhile macerate the berries in a large bowl with 1/3 cup sugar, lemon zest, juice, and salt. Set aside.

3. Make batter by whisking together flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, ½ teaspoon salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In a large measuring cup whisk together the milk, eggs, vanilla, and maple syrup. Whisk the wet mixture into the dry and set aside batter to rest.

4. Carefully remove the hot skillet with a mitt. Add the butter and carefully swirl to melt using the mitt. Evenly add half of the strawberries to the skillet and return the pan to the oven for 5 minutes or until the berries begin to roast.

5. Remove the pan again with a mitt and pour the batter over the strawberries. Reduce the oven temperature to 400°F. Bake until puffed and golden-brown, about 20 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes and top with the remaining berries. Lightly dust with powdered sugar and top with whipped cream if desired. Serve with strawberry syrup

Strawberry Syrup

INGREDIENTS

• 1 pound fresh strawberries, cleaned and sliced

• 2 cups water

• 1 cup sugar

• Pinch of salt

PREPARATION

1. In a saucepan combine the strawberries and water. Bring to a boil. Reduce to simmer and cook for about 20 minutes. Skim any foam that rises to the top.

2. Remove from heat. Strain the strawberry liquid through a fine strainer into another small saucepan. Stir lightly without pressing on the berries to extract the liquid. Discard the solids.

3. Set the small saucepan over medium heat and whisk in the sugar and salt. Bring to boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat and simmer for about 10 minutes until desired thickness, skimming any additional foam that rises to the top. Syrup will continue to thicken as it cools. Bring to room temperature and store in a sealed container in the refrigerator for up to three weeks.