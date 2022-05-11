W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:ESTATE OF BRIAN JAMES GOLDEN DECEASED FILE NO. 22-47PR Division Probate NOTICE TO …

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc on the Gulf Inc. located at 122 Water Plant Rd. Port St Joe, FL 32456, in the County of Gulf in the City of Port St Joe, Florida 32456 intends to register the said name with the Divisions of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.

PORT SAINT JOE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO