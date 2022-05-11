W00000000 EARLY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN THE MATTER OF: K.G., W/F, 12/05/2012 To: Megan Smith, mother of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. To: Unknown Biological …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY JEAN WOMACK TODD,. The administration of the Estate of Kimberly Jean Womack Todd deceased, whose date of death was March 2, 2022, File Number 22-46-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.

