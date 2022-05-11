W00000000 EARLY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN THE MATTER OF: K.G., W/F, 12/05/2012 To: Megan Smith, mother of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. To: Unknown Biological …

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early County, GA

EARLY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN THE MATTER OF: K.G., W/F, 12/05/2012 To: Megan Smith, mother of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. To: Unknown Biological

 2 days ago

EARLY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN THE MATTER OF: K.G., W/F, 12/05/2012. To: Megan Smith, mother of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. To: Unknown Biological Father of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. Petitions were filed in this Court by Social Services Director...

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT FRANCIS MULLINS PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22000031CPAXMX Division 44-E Deceased. NOTICE TO …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF. The administration of the estate of Robert Francis Mullins, deceased, whose date of death was January 25, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for WASHINGTON County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 647, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representatives' attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY JEAN WOMACK TODD, File No. …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY JEAN WOMACK TODD,. The administration of the Estate of Kimberly Jean Womack Todd deceased, whose date of death was March 2, 2022, File Number 22-46-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES RUSSELL WILLIAMS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE. You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been. entered in the estate of James Russell Williams, deceased, File Number 22-CP-51, by the Circuit Court for Holmes...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Jeremie Peters seeks appeal, alleges judge interfered with juror

The District Court of Appeals (DCA) is expected to soon consider the case of Jeremie Peters, who was found guilty in June and sentenced in July for his role in the 2020 murder of Raul Ambriz Guillen. The trial and sentencing were held before Judge Timothy Register in the Holmes County courtroom.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22000074CAAXMX REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE Plaintiff, v. THE …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, GRANTEES, DEVISEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND. CREDITORS OF ALVARO AGUILAR A/K/A ALVARO A. MENDEZ A/K/A. ALVARO AGUILAR MENDEZ, DECEASED, ET AL. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, GRANTEES, DEVISEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
W00000000 NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc …

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc on the Gulf Inc. located at 122 Water Plant Rd. Port St Joe, FL 32456, in the County of Gulf in the City of Port St Joe, Florida 32456 intends to register the said name with the Divisions of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
W00000000 Notice is hereby given that WILLIAM SCOTT STOKES, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SOUTHERN BEND AUTOMOTIVE located at 1149 SOUTH BLVD, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA …

Notice is hereby given that WILLIAM SCOTT STOKES, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SOUTHERN BEND AUTOMOTIVE located at 1149 SOUTH BLVD, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA 32428 intends to register the said name in WASHINGTON county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
CHIPLEY, FL
W00000000 NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS BID #2122-23 The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested …

BID #2122-23 The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested in providing:. This includes waste hauling services from their Solid Waste Transfer Station, located at 391 Five Points Rd. in Port St. Joe, FL, to Springhill Landfill, located at 4945 FL-273 in Campbellton, FL. Bids shall be specified at a cost per ton of solid waste rate.
GULF COUNTY, FL
NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) RFP NO.: 2022-03 CITY OF APALACHICOLA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTERRECOVERY (CDBG-DR) AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM …

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTERRECOVERY (CDBG-DR) AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING SERVICES. The City of Apalachicola, Florida (the "City") is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery ("CDBG-DR") and economic development consulting services and other...
APALACHICOLA, FL
W00000000 Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given tat on the following dates at 9:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold at public sale at 3263 DeReese Dr Bonifay, FL 32425 for the …

Notice is hereby given tat on the following dates at 9:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold at public sale at 3263 DeReese Dr Bonifay, FL 32425 for the amount owed on each vehicle to satisfy the lien for repairs, services, and storage charges and any administrative fees allowed purusant to Pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585.
BONIFAY, FL
W0012313 Notice is hereby given that Best American Storage Manager LLC located at 141 Commerce Blvd Port St Joe, FL 32456, intends to offer for sale the personal property described below to …

Notice is hereby given that Best American Storage Manager LLC located at 141 Commerce Blvd Port St Joe, FL 32456, intends to offer for sale the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed under the Self Storage Facility Act Statutes 83.801-83.809. 1. Unit B6, household goods, Kymber Lynn...
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF VERNON FOR A FFY 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT The City of Vernon hereby requests …

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF VERNON FOR A FFY 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT. The City of Vernon hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Engineering services for a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization project.
VERNON, FL
Blue Devils advance to regional finals

The Holmes County Blue Devils baseball team defeated Jay 9-6 in Tuesday’s playoff game to earn a spot in the regional finals. Holmes County managed through a push by Jay in the second inning where the Blue Devils coughed up four runs. Jay’s K. Gilbreath and E. Melvin all moved runners across the plate with RBls in the inning. Holmes County collected nine hits, and Jay had nine in the high-scoring affair.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

