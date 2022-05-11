ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, FL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG GRANT ADMINISTRATION CITY OF VERNON FOR FFY 2019 The City of Vernon hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Administration services

 2 days ago

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG GRANT ADMINISTRATION CITY OF VERNON FOR FFY 2019. The City of Vernon hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Administration services for a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the Neighborhood Revitalization category. The City has been awarded CDBG grant...

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) RFP NO.: 2022-03 CITY OF APALACHICOLA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTERRECOVERY (CDBG-DR) AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM …

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTERRECOVERY (CDBG-DR) AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING SERVICES. The City of Apalachicola, Florida (the "City") is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery ("CDBG-DR") and economic development consulting services and other...
APALACHICOLA, FL
Bonifay puts companies on notice for alleged subpar work at fire station

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story erroneously stated Dewberry Engineering had not approved work done by Holley prior to the final payout. Dewberry did approved that final pay request. This article has been corrected. The Times-Advertiser apologizes for the error. Bonifay City Council tasked Attorney Michelle Jordan with...
BONIFAY, FL
W00000000 NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc …

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc on the Gulf Inc. located at 122 Water Plant Rd. Port St Joe, FL 32456, in the County of Gulf in the City of Port St Joe, Florida 32456 intends to register the said name with the Divisions of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE FORGOTTEN COAST TOWING & ROAD SERVICE, LLC gives notice that on 05/29/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3 PINE DRIVE, …

FORGOTTEN COAST TOWING & ROAD SERVICE, LLC gives notice that on 05/29/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3 PINE DRIVE, APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA 32320 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
APALACHICOLA, FL
City
Vernon, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
W00000000 Notice is hereby given that WILLIAM SCOTT STOKES, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SOUTHERN BEND AUTOMOTIVE located at 1149 SOUTH BLVD, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA …

Notice is hereby given that WILLIAM SCOTT STOKES, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SOUTHERN BEND AUTOMOTIVE located at 1149 SOUTH BLVD, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA 32428 intends to register the said name in WASHINGTON county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
CHIPLEY, FL
W00000000 Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given tat on the following dates at 9:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold at public sale at 3263 DeReese Dr Bonifay, FL 32425 for the …

Notice is hereby given tat on the following dates at 9:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold at public sale at 3263 DeReese Dr Bonifay, FL 32425 for the amount owed on each vehicle to satisfy the lien for repairs, services, and storage charges and any administrative fees allowed purusant to Pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585.
BONIFAY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT FRANCIS MULLINS PROBATE DIVISION File No. 22000031CPAXMX Division 44-E Deceased. NOTICE TO …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: ESTATE OF. The administration of the estate of Robert Francis Mullins, deceased, whose date of death was January 25, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for WASHINGTON County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 647, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representatives' attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 22000074CAAXMX REGIONS BANK D/B/A REGIONS MORTGAGE Plaintiff, v. THE …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, GRANTEES, DEVISEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES, AND. CREDITORS OF ALVARO AGUILAR A/K/A ALVARO A. MENDEZ A/K/A. ALVARO AGUILAR MENDEZ, DECEASED, ET AL. Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION. TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, GRANTEES, DEVISEES, LIENORS, TRUSTEES,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY JEAN WOMACK TODD, File No. …

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY JEAN WOMACK TODD,. The administration of the Estate of Kimberly Jean Womack Todd deceased, whose date of death was March 2, 2022, File Number 22-46-CP, is pending in the Circuit Court for Washington County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is the Washington County Clerk, 1293 W. Jackson Ave #100, Chipley, FL 32428. The names and addresses of the Petitioner and the Petitioner's attorney are set forth below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:ESTATE OF BRIAN JAMES GOLDEN DECEASED FILE NO. 22-47PR Division Probate NOTICE TO …

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:. You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Brian James Golden, deceased, File NO. 22-47PR; by the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 3828 Woodham Road, Graceville, Florida 32440; that the decedent's date of death was February 10, 2022; that a total value of the estate is less than $500.00 and that thee names and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Blue Devils advance to regional finals

The Holmes County Blue Devils baseball team defeated Jay 9-6 in Tuesday’s playoff game to earn a spot in the regional finals. Holmes County managed through a push by Jay in the second inning where the Blue Devils coughed up four runs. Jay’s K. Gilbreath and E. Melvin all moved runners across the plate with RBls in the inning. Holmes County collected nine hits, and Jay had nine in the high-scoring affair.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

