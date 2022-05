W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JAMES RUSSELL WILLIAMS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR …

The Holmes County Blue Devils baseball team defeated Jay 9-6 in Tuesday’s playoff game to earn a spot in the regional finals. Holmes County managed through a push by Jay in the second inning where the Blue Devils coughed up four runs. Jay’s K. Gilbreath and E. Melvin all moved runners across the plate with RBls in the inning. Holmes County collected nine hits, and Jay had nine in the high-scoring affair.

