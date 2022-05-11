Santa Clara County may deploy 'water cops' to encourage conservation

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Alameda County sheriff's deputies have arrested four suspects and seized 15 pounds of fentanyl, a kilogram of heroin, and $139,000 in cash in an after-hours bust at McClymonds High School parking lot in Oakland.The department was quick to point out that the bust had nothing to do with the high school, but that the suspects may be facing enhanced charges because the arrests came within 1,000 feet of a school.It also was another sign of the Bay Area's massive problem with fentanyl use.On Monday, parents of a 15-month-old girl were arrested in Santa Rosa when fentanyl...
