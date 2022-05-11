Santa Clara County may deploy 'water cops' to encourage conservation

SAN FRANCISCO – Officials at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who was admitted over the weekend.According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the unidentified patient was admitted to the hospital late Sunday, just before midnight. The patient is described as a woman believed to be aged in her 60s, about 5'5" tall and weighing about 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.Officials released a photo of the woman from her hospital bed. Additional details about the patient or her condition were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the woman's identity is asked to call 628-206-8063 or email DPH.press@sfdph.org.

