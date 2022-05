The California Highway Patrol cancelled a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old man after he was found safe, according to a 1:55 a.m. tweet Sunday from the CHP. Robert Lawyer had been reported as last seen about 9 a.m. Saturday in Ukiah in Mendocino County, according to the alert that had been issued early Sunday for both Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

