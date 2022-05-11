ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

Lawrence downs Albemarle 7-2

By Gene Motley For the Bertie Ledger-Advance
Bertie Ledger-Advance
 5 days ago

ELIZABETH CITY - Lawrence Academy’s softball team powered their way into the championship game of the Tarheel Independent Conference tournament here Tuesday with a 7-2 win over host Albemarle School.

Samantha Hughson went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs as the Lady Warriors exploded for five runs in the top of the third inning. Camy Pippins and Claire Smith also had two hits.

Megan Stotesberry got this win in the circle for Lawrence, pitching four strong innings and giving up a pair of runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five. Hughson picked up the save, going the final three innings, including getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh.

Albemarle got on the scoreboard first in the top of the opening inning thanks to a two-out double that produced the game’s first scoring, and a 1-0 Colts lead after one complete inning.

The Colts struck for another run in the top of the third to put the Warriors in a 2-0 hole before the LAW bats awakened.

Lawrence fought back with a huge third inning.

In the bottom of the frame, Claire Dail walked and moved to second on Claire Smith’s base hit. After a ground-out, Hughson delivered a two-run double to centerfield. Morgan Stotesberry singled, scoring Hughson with the third run. Riley Phelps reached on an error before Camy Pippins delivered two more runs for a total of five for the inning and a 5-2 lead.

Lawrence went three up-and-three down for the next two innings before collecting their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a pair of hits, including a double by Pippens and a run-batted-in for Claire Smith.

Albemarle threatened in the top of the seventh, but Hughson – who took over in the fifth inning – was able to slam the door despite loading the bases with two outs. A fly-out to the shortstop ended the game, and gave Lawrence the five-run victory.

Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com .

Bertie Ledger-Advance

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

